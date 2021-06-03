Kane Russell Coleman Logan attorneys John Kane, Gordon Russell, Kyle Woodard and Kathleen Thompson authored an in-depth article titled Rejection: How Bankruptcy Courts' Treatment of Midstream Gathering Agreements Affects Underwriting and Restructuring for the March 2021 issue of the University of North Carolina School of Law Banking Institute's law review journal. The article addresses potential disputes between upstream debtors and their midstream counterparties, a debtor's ability to reject economically disadvantageous midstream contracts, the underwriting risks associated with midstream contracts for lenders to upstream exploration and production companies, and recent developments in case law affecting debtors' and lenders' rights with respect to midstream contracts.

Thank you to Lissa Broome and her amazing UNC School of Law Banking Institute team for this opportunity.

Originally Published 6 May, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.