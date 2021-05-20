In This Issue:

First Impressions: Third Circuit Scuttles Triangular Setoff in Bankruptcy

In In re Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., 990 F.3d 748 (3d Cir. 2021), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled as a matter of first impression that "triangular setoff" does not satisfy the Bankruptcy Code's "mutuality" requirement. [read more ...]

Should Equitable Mootness Bar Appeals Only of Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation Orders?

As demonstrated by a ruling recently handed down by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, courts disagree on whether equitable mootness should apply only to appeals of plan confirmation orders. In Harden Healthcare LLC v. OLP Wyoming Springs LLC (In re Senior Care Centers, LLC), 2021 WL 632779 (N.D. Tex. Feb. 18, 2021), the district court affirmed a bankruptcy court order approving a settlement reached in connection with a sale transaction. In so ruling, the court held that the appeal was neither equitably nor statutorily moot, noting that, according to Fifth Circuit precedent, equitable mootness should not be expanded into such a "new frontier." [read more ...]

Debate Intensifies on Substantial Contribution Claims in Chapter 7 Cases

In In re Concepts Am., Inc., 625 B.R. 881 (Bankr. N.D. Ill. 2021), the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that "[t]he plain and unambiguous language of § 503(b)(3)(D) [of the Bankruptcy Code] is conclusive—substantial contribution claims are allowed as administrative expenses only in Chapters 9 and 11, not in Chapter 7." [read more ...]

Bankruptcy Court Recharacterizes Purported Loan as Equity

In In re Live Primary, LLC, 2021 WL 772248 (Bankr. S.D.N.Y. Mar. 1, 2021), the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of New York held that a purported loan made to a startup limited liability company by one of its members should be treated as a capital contribution because, among other things, the company was inadequately capitalized and the unsecured "loan" was not properly documented, bore a de minimis interest rate, and was repayable only upon the occurrence of a stock offering or a change of control. [read more ...]

In Brief: "Failing" Delaware Corporation Can Transfer Assets to Creditors in Lieu of Foreclosure Without Shareholder Consent

In Stream TV Networks, Inc. v. SeeCubic, Inc., 2020 WL 7230419 (Del. Ch. Dec. 8, 2020), the Delaware Court of Chancery held that the assets of Stream TV Networks, Inc., an insolvent Delaware-incorporated 3-D television technology company, could be transferred to an affiliate of two of Stream's secured creditors in lieu of foreclosure without seeking the approval of Stream's shareholders under section 271 of the General Corporation Law of Delaware or Stream's certificate of incorporation. [read more ...]

U.S. Supreme Court Declines Review of Landmark Tribune Safe Harbor Ruling

On April 19, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of a landmark 2019 decision issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding the applicability of the Bankruptcy Code's safe harbor for certain securities, commodity, or forward contract payments to prevent the avoidance in bankruptcy of $8.3 billion in payments made to the shareholders of Tribune Co. as part of its 2007 leveraged buyout. [read more ...]

Newsworthy:

Attachments: Business Restructuring Review MayJune 2021

