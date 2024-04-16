United States:
Restaurant Sector | March 2024 Report
16 April 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
This month's Restaurant Industry Update highlights newcomers
Sweetgreen and CAVA leading stock gains, alongside notable shifts
in pricing strategy and subscription services among key
players.
Significant developments include One Group Hospitality's
acquisition of Benihana and a less-than-encouraging growth outlook
from Darden.
Read the full report:
