This month's Restaurant Industry Update highlights newcomers Sweetgreen and CAVA leading stock gains, alongside notable shifts in pricing strategy and subscription services among key players. 

Significant developments include One Group Hospitality's acquisition of Benihana and a less-than-encouraging growth outlook from Darden. 

Read the full report:

