Region / Country Asia Asia Pacific Caribbean Europe European Union Middle East Worldwide Belgium Bermuda Bulgaria Canada Denmark France Germany Hong Kong Israel Italy Japan Malta Portugal Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey UK United States

Topic Accounting and Audit - Accounting Standards Antitrust/Competition Law - Antitrust, EU Competition - Cartels, Monopolies Consumer Protection - Consumer Law - Dodd-Frank, Consumer Protection Act - Education - Product Liability & Safety Corporate/Commercial Law - Charities & Non-Profits - Compliance - Contracts and Commercial Law - Corporate and Company Law - Corporate Governance - Directors and Officers - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - M&A/Private Equity - Securities - Trusts - Venture Capital Criminal Law - White Collar Crime, Anti-Corruption & Fraud Employment and HR - Contract of Employment - Discrimination, Disability & Sexual Harassment - Employee Benefits & Compensation - Employee Rights/ Labour Relations - Employment Litigation/ Tribunals - Health & Safety - Retirement, Superannuation & Pensions - Unfair/ Wrongful Dismissal - Whistleblowing Energy and Natural Resources - Energy Law - Renewables Environment - Climate Change - Environmental Law Family and Matrimonial - Divorce - Family Law - Wills/ Intestacy/ Estate Planning Finance and Banking - Commodities/Derivatives/Stock Exchanges - Debt Capital Markets - Financial Services - Fund Finance - Fund Management/ REITs - Securitization & Structured Finance Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences - Food and Drugs Law - Healthcare - Life Sciences, Biotechnology & Nanotechnology Government, Public Sector - Constitutional & Administrative Law - Government Contracts, Procurement & PPP - Human Rights - Indigenous Peoples - Terrorism, Homeland Security & Defence Immigration - General Immigration - Investment Immigration - Work Visas Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring - Insolvency/Bankruptcy Insurance - Insurance Laws and Products - Reinsurance Intellectual Property - Copyright - Licensing & Syndication - Patent - Trade Secrets - Trademark International Law - Export Controls & Trade & Investment Sanctions - International Trade & Investment Law Department Performance - Management - Performance Law Practice Management - Human Resource Management Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration - Arbitration & Dispute Resolution - Class Actions - Court Procedure - Disclosure & Electronic Discovery & Privilege - Trials & Appeals & Compensation Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment - Advertising, Marketing & Branding - Hotels & Hospitality - IT and Internet - Media & Entertainment Law - Social Media - Sport - Telecoms, Mobile & Cable Communications Privacy - Data Protection - Privacy Protection Real Estate and Construction - Construction & Planning - Landlord & Tenant - Leases - Real Estate Strategy - Economic Analysis - Investment Strategy - Knowledge Management - Technology Tax - Income Tax - Sales Taxes: VAT, GST - Tax Authorities - Tax Treaties Technology - Fin Tech - New Technology - Security Transport - Marine/ Shipping Wealth Management - Wealth & Asset Management Timeframe This Week Next Two Weeks Next Month Next Quarter Event Type Annual Meeting Briefing Business Breakfast Conference Course Exhibition Fireside Chat Forum Networking Other Panel Podcast Reception Roundtable Seminar Speaking Engagement Summit Symposium Think Tank Video/ Audio Webinar Workshop Location Belgium - Brussels Bermuda - Hamilton Bulgaria - Sofia Canada - Burlington - Calgary - Edmonton - Montreal - Montreal QC - Ontario - Ottawa - Regina - Richmond - Saskatoon - Toronto - Vancouver - Winnipeg Denmark - Copenhagen France - Paris Germany - Berlin - Frankfurt - Munich Hong Kong - Hong Kong Israel - Tel Aviv Italy - Milan Japan - Tokyo Malta - Valletta Portugal - Lisbon Spain - Madrid Sweden - Stockholm Switzerland - Basel - Zurich Turkey - Istanbul UK - Birmingham - London United States - Albany - Arlington, VA - Atlanta - Austin - Baltimore - Boston - California - Cambridge - Charleston - Chicago - Cleveland - Costa Mesa - Dallas - Dayton - Detroit - Evanston - Florida - Hartford - Houston - Huntington - La Jolla - Las Vegas - Long Beach - Los Angeles - Malvern - Maryland - McLean - Miami - Milwaukee - Monterey - Nashville - New Jersey - New Orleans - New York - Newton - Oakland - Orlando - Palm Springs - Palo Alto - Philadelphia - Phoenix - Pittsburgh - Plano - Reston - Salt Lake City - San Diego - San Francisco - San Jose - Seattle - Tucson - Virginia - Waltham - Washington - Washington, DC - Washington, DC