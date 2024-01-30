United States:
The Year Ahead 2024 (Podcast)
30 January 2024
Jackson Lewis
Legal requirements often shape organizational realities. The
Year Ahead 2024 — through its series of timely, specially
produced podcasts and related Jackson Lewis readings and recordings
— presents the employment + labor law trends that can help
move your initiatives and compliance strategies forward in the
coming year.
To view the full details please click here.
