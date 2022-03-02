While our inboxes are flooded on a daily basis with news about how the pandemic has created supply chain and commodities issues, global organizations must think about more than just near-term issues. Although the pandemic will recede, long-term factors like geo-politics, evolving governance standards, changes in regulations, environmental and tax laws, and implementation of new trade agreements will force a reorientation of global supply chains. Gone are the days where "lean" metrics were the sole drivers of supply chains, as a multitude of factors must be considered moving into the future.

Each supplier must determine how strategic each of its locations is to its future plans, and whether it is advantageous to exit a plant or geographic area with supply agreements as necessary to service legacy parts of the business. This White Paper discusses key issues that must be considered as global organizations consider reducing supply in certain countries or regions and ramping up capacity in other countries.

A publication jointly authored by the lawyers of Jones Day, and Alvarez & Marsal.

