Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Rhode Island Attorney General and FTC Team Up to Block Merger of Healthcare Systems
- New Republican Candidate Joins the Illinois Attorney General Race
- Baby Food Manufacturer Rapped for Allegedly Misrepresenting Products as Lead-Free
- FERC Urged to Protect Consumers and the Environment in Designing Reactive Power Market
- California Attorney General Backs Legislation Creating Private Cause of Action Against Gun Manufacturers
- Real Estate Investment Coaching Scheme Settles Allegations of Using Predatory Sales Tactics
