From now until the end of 2024, the central issue in Mexico will be politics. On June 2, 2024, elections will be held in Mexico. It is expected that 98 million voters will vote on the next president of Mexico, 500 Representatives and 128 Senators who will form the Mexican federal Congress, in addition to eight governorships and Mexico City, as well as numerous city council positions throughout the country. There are more than 20,000 positions that will be at stake. The most notable thing has been the selection process of the candidates for the position of Mexico's president. Morena, the party currently heading the government, after a process that was resolved through polls, decided that its candidate will be Claudia Sheinbaum, who had resigned as Head of Government of Mexico City to run in this primary process. For the opposition, after a large number of candidates sought the position, the Broad Front for Mexico (Frente Amplio por México) – made up of three parties, the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Revolution Democratic Party (PRD) – decided that Senator Xóchitl Gálvez will be the opposition's candidate for the presidency.

This candidacy arose unexpectedly after an incident in which she was not allowed access to the National Palace to participate in the morning conferences that the president holds every day to report on events and give the administration's opinion on a variety of issues. The refusal to allow her to participate in the morning conference, mañanera, as these conferences are colloquially known, despite having a court order (amparo) to participate, was the spark plug that ignited national interest in Xóchitl. In addition to being charismatic and friendly, Xóchitl usually travels through the streets of the city by bicycle. She has a series of attributes that will make her a strong candidate to compete with Claudia Sheinbaum, which means that Mexico will have a female president regardless of the result of the election. Xóchitl is indigenous, of humble origin, who was an engineering student from UNAM who became a successful businesswoman. She entered politics when President Vicente Fox accepted the recommendation of a group of tasked with identifying leadership talent who proposed her to serve at the National Indigenous Institute, where she carried out notable work. She has already been mayor of one of Mexico City's municipalities, and her experience in the Senate opened another political window for her. Frank, open, successful, and brave, she will be a candidate who will likely have the support of millions of Mexicans to face the official Morena candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum.

