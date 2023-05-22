This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on protecting consumers when there are flight delays or cancellations; The Secretary of Transportation participates | South Court Auditorium
7:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a screening of "American Born Chinese" in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing*
2:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
May 7
- Statementfrom President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Allen, Texas
- Statementfrom Vice President Kamala Harris on the Shooting in Allen, Texas
- Proclamationon Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Allen, Texas
- Readoutof National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting on Regional Integration
May 5
- Remarksby President Biden in Meeting with His Investing in America Cabinet
- Remarksby Vice President Harris on Investing in Small Business Manufacturing
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Key Infrastructure Funding to Electrify Ports
- Readoutof White House Convening on Advancing Clean Buildings
- Statementfrom President Biden on Dr. Rochelle Walensky
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key White House Personnel
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alabama Disaster Declaration
- Proclamationon Public Service Recognition Week, 2023
- Proclamationon National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Teacher Appreciation Week, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readoutof Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak
- Remarksby Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Marius Blaszczak to the Pentagon
- Article: Polish-U.S. Defense Leaders Look to Further Crucial Partnership
- Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Travel to Fort Bragg, NC, and Fayetteville State University (May 12)
- Press Release: DoD Co-funds Institute to Research the Neural, Biological, and Cognitive Foundations of Artificial Intelligence
- Press Release: DOD Announces Implementation of the Brandon Act (re: mental health support)
- Article: Brandon Act Aims to Improve Mental Health Support
- Press Release: Flag Officer Announcements
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Submarine Massachusetts
- Press Release: Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Cooperstown
- Article: NATO Partners Prepare to Kick Off 'Formidable Shield' Exercise
- Contractsfor May 5, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, May 8, 2023
Middle East
- May 5: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan
- May 5: Advisory| Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to South Africa and Egypt
Africa
- May 7: Statement| AIM For Climate Summit: Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils in Africa
- May 5: Statement| Joint Statement on Sudan
Asia-Pacific
- May 5: Statement| The Occasion of Vesak Day
Western Hemisphere
- May 5: Advisory| Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana
Domestic Matters
- May 6: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Georgia Institute of Technology Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2023
- May 6: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Remarks to the Press
- May 6: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Leaders of Atlanta's Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)?
- May 5: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following a Tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Atlanta, Georgia
- May 5: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the American Foreign Service Association Memorial Plaque Ceremony | Washington, D.C.
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Detailed Press Guidance for Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Travel to Japan
- Guidance: Issuance of Russia-related General License
The Federal Reserve
- Remarksby Governor Cook at the Michigan State University 2023 Spring Convocation
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Adviser and Fund Trustees with Liquidity Rule Violations
- Press Release: SEC Issues Largest-Ever Whistleblower Award
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Foreign National Extradited to the United States for Kidnapping and Assaulting U.S. Army Soldiers in Colombia
- Press Release: DEA Operation Last Mile Disrupts Fentanyl Trafficking Fueled by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels
- Press Release: Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Embezzlement Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement in Suit to Block ASSA ABLOY's Proposed Acquisition of Spectrum Brands' Hardware and Home Improvement Division
- Press Release: Justice Department Looks Back on First Year of Comprehensive Environmental Justice Enforcement Strategy and Office of Environmental Justice
- Fact Sheet: Justice Department Strengthens Efforts to Address the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons
- Press Release: Minnesota Man Indicted for Mosque Arson
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- DHS Press Release: DHS Announces Upcoming Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals
- DHS Press Release: Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board Allocates Over $300 Million to Local Communities for Humanitarian Support
- CBP Press Release: CBP Makes Changes to CBP One App (Washington, D.C.)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers seize ammunition, riffle magazines, marijuana and fentanyl at the Ysleta Port of Entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Roses are red violets are blue CBP has Mother's Day tips for you (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Linkto daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: United States to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial in Detroit
Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Commits $150 Million to Yilport Terminal to Expand and Upgrade Port Infrastructure in Ecuador
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: United States and Philippines Cooperation Highlighted at U.S.-Philippines Food Security Dialogue
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $4.5 Million to Build K-12 Staff Capacity and Lower Energy Costs for Schools
- Press Release: DOE Announces Efficiency Rules to Save Americans More Than $650 Million in Annual Energy and Water Bills
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights President's Investing in America Agenda in New Mexico Visit
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Small Businesses During National Small Business Week
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $4 Billion Through the Investing in America Agenda for Clean Port Upgrades and Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles to Improve Air Quality and Protect Public Health
- Linkto other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Loans of Up to $327 million for Improvements to the Sound Transit System in Washington State
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $700 Million in Grants to Replace Aging Passenger Railcars in Six Transit Systems
- Press Release: USDOT Announces Bipartisan PIPES Act Proposal to Modernize Decades-Old Pipeline Leak Detection Rules, Invests in Critical American Infrastructure, Create Good-Paying Jobs, and Improve Safety
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Mark Your Calendar | 2023 FAA Drone Symposium and Advanced Air Mobility Summit
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Statementby Assistant Secretary Julie McClain Downey on April Jobs Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Holder Construction Group LLC partner to promote safety at data center project
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, IEW Construction Group partner to protect workers on bridge, road repair projects in 7 New Jersey counties
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Georgia agencies, employers to promote safety stand-downs to address workplace mental health awareness
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statementfrom HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC Director
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Announces New Initiatives at HHS Mental Health Summit to Strengthen Access to Mental Health Care
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 05, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.