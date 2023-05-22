This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on protecting consumers when there are flight delays or cancellations; The Secretary of Transportation participates | South Court Auditorium

7:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT hosts a screening of "American Born Chinese" in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

2:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, 2023

The White House

May 7

Statementfrom President Joe Biden on the Shooting in Allen, Texas

Statementfrom Vice President Kamala Harris on the Shooting in Allen, Texas

Proclamationon Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Allen, Texas

Readoutof National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting on Regional Integration

May 5

Remarksby President Biden in Meeting with His Investing in America Cabinet

Remarksby Vice President Harris on Investing in Small Business Manufacturing

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Key Infrastructure Funding to Electrify Ports

Readoutof White House Convening on Advancing Clean Buildings

Statementfrom President Biden on Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key White House Personnel

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alabama Disaster Declaration

Proclamationon Public Service Recognition Week, 2023

Proclamationon National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Teacher Appreciation Week, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readoutof Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak

Remarksby Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Marius Blaszczak to the Pentagon

Article: Polish-U.S. Defense Leaders Look to Further Crucial Partnership

Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Travel to Fort Bragg, NC, and Fayetteville State University (May 12)

Press Release: DoD Co-funds Institute to Research the Neural, Biological, and Cognitive Foundations of Artificial Intelligence

Press Release: DOD Announces Implementation of the Brandon Act (re: mental health support)

Article: Brandon Act Aims to Improve Mental Health Support

Press Release: Flag Officer Announcements

Press Release: Navy to Christen Submarine Massachusetts

Press Release: Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Cooperstown

Article: NATO Partners Prepare to Kick Off 'Formidable Shield' Exercise

Contractsfor May 5, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, May 8, 2023

Middle East

May 5: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

May 5: Advisory| Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to South Africa and Egypt

Africa

May 7: Statement| AIM For Climate Summit: Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils in Africa

May 5: Statement| Joint Statement on Sudan

Asia-Pacific

May 5: Statement| The Occasion of Vesak Day

Western Hemisphere

May 5: Advisory| Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana

Domestic Matters

May 6: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Georgia Institute of Technology Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2023

May 6: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Remarks to the Press

May 6: Readout| Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Leaders of Atlanta's Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)?

May 5: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following a Tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Atlanta, Georgia

May 5: Remarks| Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the American Foreign Service Association Memorial Plaque Ceremony | Washington, D.C.

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Detailed Press Guidance for Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Travel to Japan

Guidance: Issuance of Russia-related General License

The Federal Reserve

Remarksby Governor Cook at the Michigan State University 2023 Spring Convocation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Investment Adviser and Fund Trustees with Liquidity Rule Violations

Press Release: SEC Issues Largest-Ever Whistleblower Award

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Foreign National Extradited to the United States for Kidnapping and Assaulting U.S. Army Soldiers in Colombia

Press Release: DEA Operation Last Mile Disrupts Fentanyl Trafficking Fueled by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels

Press Release: Founder and Former CEO of Sustainable Fuel Company Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Embezzlement Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement in Suit to Block ASSA ABLOY's Proposed Acquisition of Spectrum Brands' Hardware and Home Improvement Division

Press Release: Justice Department Looks Back on First Year of Comprehensive Environmental Justice Enforcement Strategy and Office of Environmental Justice

Fact Sheet: Justice Department Strengthens Efforts to Address the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons

Press Release: Minnesota Man Indicted for Mosque Arson

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS Press Release: DHS Announces Upcoming Re-parole Process for Afghan Nationals

DHS Press Release: Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board Allocates Over $300 Million to Local Communities for Humanitarian Support

CBP Press Release: CBP Makes Changes to CBP One App (Washington, D.C.)

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers seize ammunition, riffle magazines, marijuana and fentanyl at the Ysleta Port of Entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Roses are red violets are blue CBP has Mother's Day tips for you (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Linkto daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: United States to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial in Detroit

Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Commits $150 Million to Yilport Terminal to Expand and Upgrade Port Infrastructure in Ecuador

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: United States and Philippines Cooperation Highlighted at U.S.-Philippines Food Security Dialogue

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $4.5 Million to Build K-12 Staff Capacity and Lower Energy Costs for Schools

Press Release: DOE Announces Efficiency Rules to Save Americans More Than $650 Million in Annual Energy and Water Bills

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights President's Investing in America Agenda in New Mexico Visit

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Small Businesses During National Small Business Week

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $4 Billion Through the Investing in America Agenda for Clean Port Upgrades and Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles to Improve Air Quality and Protect Public Health

Linkto other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Loans of Up to $327 million for Improvements to the Sound Transit System in Washington State

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $700 Million in Grants to Replace Aging Passenger Railcars in Six Transit Systems

Press Release: USDOT Announces Bipartisan PIPES Act Proposal to Modernize Decades-Old Pipeline Leak Detection Rules, Invests in Critical American Infrastructure, Create Good-Paying Jobs, and Improve Safety

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Mark Your Calendar | 2023 FAA Drone Symposium and Advanced Air Mobility Summit

Department of Labor (DOL)

Statementby Assistant Secretary Julie McClain Downey on April Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Holder Construction Group LLC partner to promote safety at data center project

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, IEW Construction Group partner to protect workers on bridge, road repair projects in 7 New Jersey counties

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor partners with Georgia agencies, employers to promote safety stand-downs to address workplace mental health awareness

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statementfrom HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on CDC Director

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Announces New Initiatives at HHS Mental Health Summit to Strengthen Access to Mental Health Care

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 05, 2023

