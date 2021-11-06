Pryor Cashman celebrates Indigenous Heritage Month, also known as National Native American Heritage Month. The month of November was first recognized 31 years ago when former President George H.W. Bush first approved a joint resolution to establish "National American Indian Heritage Month." Over the years, the observance was recognized under different variations of the original name. However, the significance of the month never wavered. Each year we take the time to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of this nation's native people. We also work to raise awareness of the layered history of Native Tribal Nations in America.

In 2020, history was made when a record number of Native American candidates won seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Another significant event occurred in 2021 when Secretary Deb Haaland made history as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary after being appointed to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior.

There are currently 574 federally recognized Tribal Nations (alternatively called nations, bands, pueblos, communities, and native villages) in the U.S. According to Native Land Digital, Pryor Cashman's New York headquarters stands on Munsee Lenape territory. Take a moment to learn more about the land across the nation and the world and the native nations that call those lands home - Native Land Digital.

Learn more about this month's designation and related celebrations in the resource links below.

Resources

