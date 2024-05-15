The Inflation Reduction Act enables corporate taxpayers to purchase and use against their own federal income tax liability the federal income tax credits generated by other taxpayers from the construction of renewable energy projects and generation of energy from renewable energy resources. This revolutionary change creates tremendous opportunity for US taxpayers to manage their federal income tax liability, actually generate a positive return from that liability and "go green". Please join us for a discussion of how this market has developed and the opportunities it affords.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.