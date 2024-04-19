On April 1, 2024, Phil Olsen's article, "Massachusetts Income Tax Case Impacts Nonresident Stock Sales," was published byBloomberg Tax.In the article, Phil outlines the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board's decision inWelch v. Commissioner of Revenue and discusses how it could affect the taxation of income earned by nonresidents of Massachusetts. Read the article inBloomberg Tax.

Originally published here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.