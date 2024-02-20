Due to increased physical and cybersecurity concerns, executives are increasingly provided travel on the company aircraft for both business and personal purposes. However, any non-business travel invokes Form W-2 income inclusion using the Standard Industry Fare Level (SIFL) rates published by the Department of Transportation twice per year, effective for a six-month period. The rates for the first half of 2024 have just been published:

FOR 6-MONTH TAX PERIOD EFFECTIVE TERMINAL

CHARGE 0–500

MILES 501–1500

MILES >1500

MILES 1/1/2024 $55.05 0.3012 0.2296 0.2208



These rates are slightly higher than the rates for 2023, shown here for comparison purposes:

FOR 6-MONTH TAX PERIOD EFFECTIVE TERMINAL

CHARGE 0–500

MILES 501–1500

MILES >1500

MILES 1/1/2023 $52.35 0.2864 0.2183 0.2099 7/1/2023 $52.98 0.2898 0.2210 0.2124

As usual, note that the SIFL rates are relevant only for IRS income inclusion purposes. Executives of public companies must have perks such as travel on the corporate jet reported at the "Aggregate Incremental Cost" of the personal benefit, including the cost of fuel and maintenance costs, rather than the IRS imputed-income number.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.