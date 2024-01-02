In the final episode of GeTtin' SALTy for 2023, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Alysse McLoughlin, a partner with Jones Walker, to discuss the potential state and local tax implications of the Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Moore v. United States. As a follow-up to Part I of the discussion with Joe Bishop-Henchman of NTU, Alysse and Nikki jump right into various nuances of the Moore case and the range of ways the Court could rule. They then discuss how those various rulings would impact income taxes at the state level. Finally, Alysse and Nikki talk about what they are most excited about during the holiday season!

