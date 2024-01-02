United States:
GeTtin' SALTy Episode 19 | Moore Part II: Potential SALT Implications (Podcast)
02 January 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
In the final episode of GeTtin' SALTy for 2023, host Nikki
Dobay is joined by Alysse McLoughlin, a partner with Jones Walker,
to discuss the potential state and local tax implications of the
Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Moore v. United
States. As a follow-up to Part I of the discussion with
Joe Bishop-Henchman of NTU, Alysse and Nikki jump right into
various nuances of the Moore case and the range
of ways the Court could rule. They then discuss how those various
rulings would impact income taxes at the state level. Finally,
Alysse and Nikki talk about what they are most excited about during
the holiday season!
