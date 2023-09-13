ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver LLC, and her guest Abbie Everist, Senior Manager in RSM's Washington National Tax practice, unpack the critical role of Income Tax Considerations in Estate Planning. Listen in as they share essential tips for managing passthrough business income and discuss the optimal timing for transferring partnership interests. Discover how beneficiaries can be impacted by income tax considerations and explore the safety of S corporation status post-transfer. Join them for Part 1 of an insightful conversation that will deepen your understanding of the intersection between income tax and estate planning.

DOWNLOAD TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE



Originally published 29 August 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.