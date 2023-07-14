Loyens & Loeff New York regularly posts 'Snippets' on a range of EU tax and legal topics. This Snippet describes when US multinationals ('MNEs') can benefit from the Pillar Two ('P2') transitional Safe Harbour rules ('SH').

The SH temporarily allow an MNE to avoid undertaking detailed P2 calculations in respect of low-risk countries in the initial years (FYs beginning before 2026 and ending prior to or on June 30, 2028). This is done by making use of the MNE's existing country-by-country report ('CbCR') and financial accounting data with little to no modifications. The SH rely on profits before taxes ('PBT') as included in a qualifying CbCR and (deferred) income taxes from the financial accounts ('SH Taxes').

The SH apply on a jurisdictional basis. They deem the amount of top-up tax ('TT') due in respect of all constituent entities in a country to be zero if one of the following three tests is met:

De Minimis Test: Total CbCR revenue is less than € 10M and PBT is less than € 1M.



Simplified ETR Test: The Simplified ETR for a country is calculated by dividing the SH Taxes by the PBT. The simplified ETR needs to be at least the transition rate specified for the year (15% for 2024, 16% for 2025 and 17% for 2026).



Illustrative example: The 2026 financial statements of an MNE reflect SH Taxes of 20 and its CbCR mentions PBT of 100. The test is met as the Simplified ETR is 20% which exceeds the Transition Rate for 2026 (17%).



Routine Profits Test: PBT is no more than the so-called substance-based income exclusion ('SBIE') amount for constituent entities located in that country. The SBIE is a reduction of the P2 tax base for tangible assets and payroll costs. The percentage of the reduction gradually reduces from 10% (payroll costs) and 8% (tangible assets) to 5% over a 10-year period. The Routine Profits Test is always met if the PBT is nil or a loss.

Illustrative example: In 2024, an MNE has payroll expenses in a particular country of 100 tangible assets with a net book value of 200 for accounting purposes. The PBT equals 15. The SBIE is equal to (10% x 100 + 8% x 200 =) 16. The test is met for 2024 as the PBT (15) does not exceed the SBIE (16).

Meeting one of these tests can result in a reduction of the administrative and tax burden for MNEs. Even though the TT is deemed to be zero for the relevant country(ies), the MNE will still need to file a so-called 'GloBE information return'. When an MNE could apply the SH but did not do so in a given year, it cannot apply the SH in subsequent years for that country.



Application of the SH can be unfavorable in case of intra-group asset transfers during the period in which the SH apply. That's because a step-up to the market value of the asset will be denied in that case, whereas this would not be the case under P2 if no SH applied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.