To help you make sure that you do not miss any important 2023 deadlines, we have provided this summary of when various tax-related forms, payments and other actions are due. Please review the calendar and let us know if you have any questions about the deadlines or would like assistance in meeting them.
|Date
|Deadline for:
|
January 17
|
Individuals: Paying the fourth installment of 2022 estimated taxes, if not paying income tax through withholding (Form 1040-ES).
|
January 31
|
Businesses: Providing Form 1098, Form 1099-MISC, Form 1099-NEC and Form W-2G to recipients.
Employers: Providing 2022 Form W-2 to employees. Reporting income tax withholding and FICA taxes for fourth quarter 2022 (Form 941). Filing an annual return of federal unemployment taxes (Form 940) and paying any tax due.
Employers: Filing 2022 Form W-2 (Copy A) and transmittal Form W-3 with the Social Security Administration.
|
February 28
|
Businesses: Filing Form 1098, Form 1099 and Form W-2G and transmittal Form 1096 for interest, dividends and miscellaneous payments made during 2022 (electronic filers can defer filing to March 31).
|
March 15
|
Calendar-year S corporations: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1120-S) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 7004) and paying any tax due.
Calendar-year partnerships: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1065 or Form 1065-B) or requesting an automatic six-month extension (Form 7004).
|
March 31
|
Employers: Electronically filing 2022 Form 1097, Form 1098, Form 1099 and Form W-2G.
|
April 18
|
Individuals: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 4868) and paying any tax due (see June 15 for an exception for certain taxpayers).
Individuals: Paying the first installment of 2023 estimated taxes, if not paying income tax through withholding (Form 1040-ES).
Individuals: Making 2022 contributions to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA (even if a 2022 income tax return extension is filed).
Individuals: Making 2022 contributions to a SEP or certain other retirement plans (unless a 2022 income tax return extension is filed).
Individuals: Filing a 2022 gift tax return (Form 709) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 8892) and paying any gift tax due. Filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 4868) to extend both Form 1040 and, if no gift tax is due, Form 709.
Trusts and estates: Filing an income tax return for the 2022 calendar year (Form 1041) or filing for an automatic five-and-a-half-month extension to October 2 (Form 7004) and paying any income tax due.
Calendar-year corporations: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1120) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 7004) and paying any tax due.
Calendar-year corporations: Paying the first installment of 2023 estimated income taxes.
|
May 1
|
Employers: Reporting income tax withholding and FICA taxes for first quarter 2023 (Form 941) and paying any tax due.
|
May 15
|
Exempt organizations: Filing a 2022 calendar-year information return (Form 990, Form 990-EZ or Form 990-PF) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 8868) and paying any tax due.
Small exempt organizations (with gross receipts normally of $50,000 or less): Filing a 2022 e-Postcard (Form 990-N), if not filing Form 990 or Form 990-EZ.
|
June 15
|
Individuals: Filing a 2022 individual income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR) or filing for a four-month extension (Form 4868), and paying any tax and interest due, if you live outside the United States or you serve in the military outside the United States and Puerto Rico.
Individuals: Paying the second installment of 2023 estimated taxes, if not paying income tax through withholding (Form 1040-ES).
Calendar-year corporations: Paying the second installment of 2023 estimated income taxes.
|
July 31
|
Employers: Reporting income tax withholding and FICA taxes for second quarter 2023 (Form 941) and paying any tax due.
Employers: Filing a 2022 calendar-year retirement plan report (Form 5500 or Form 5500-EZ) or requesting an extension.
|
September 15
|
Individuals: Paying the third installment of 2023 estimated taxes, if not paying income tax through withholding (Form 1040-ES).
Calendar-year corporations: Paying the third installment of 2023 estimated income taxes.
Calendar-year S corporations: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1120-S), if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
Calendar-year S corporations: Making contributions for 2022 to certain employer-sponsored retirement plans, if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
Calendar-year partnerships: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1065 or Form 1065-B), if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
|
October 2
|
Trusts and estates: Filing an income tax return for the 2022 calendar year (Form 1041) and paying any tax, interest and penalties due, if an automatic five-and-a-half-month extension was filed.
Employers: Establishing a SIMPLE or a Safe-Harbor 401(k) plan for 2022, except in certain circumstances.
|
October 16
|
Individuals: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR) and paying any tax, interest and penalties due, if an automatic six-month extension was filed (or if an automatic four-month extension was filed by a taxpayer living outside the United States).
Individuals: Making contributions for 2022 to certain existing retirement plans or establishing and contributing to a SEP for 2022, if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
Individuals: Filing a 2022 gift tax return (Form 709) and paying any tax, interest and penalties due, if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
Calendar-year C corporations: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1120) and paying any tax, interest and penalties due, if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
Calendar-year C corporations: Making contributions for 2022 to certain employer-sponsored retirement plans, if an automatic six-month extension was filed.
|
October 31
|
Employers: Reporting income tax withholding and FICA taxes for third quarter 2023 (Form 941) and paying any tax due.
|
November 15
|
Exempt organizations: Filing a 2022 calendar-year information return (Form 990, Form 990-EZ or Form 990-PF) and paying any tax, interest and penalties due, if a six-month extension was previously filed.
|
December 15
|
Calendar-year corporations: Paying the fourth installment of 2023 estimated income taxes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.