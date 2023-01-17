Individuals: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 4868) and paying any tax due (see June 15 for an exception for certain taxpayers).

Individuals: Paying the first installment of 2023 estimated taxes, if not paying income tax through withholding (Form 1040-ES).

Individuals: Making 2022 contributions to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA (even if a 2022 income tax return extension is filed).

Individuals: Making 2022 contributions to a SEP or certain other retirement plans (unless a 2022 income tax return extension is filed).

Individuals: Filing a 2022 gift tax return (Form 709) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 8892) and paying any gift tax due. Filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 4868) to extend both Form 1040 and, if no gift tax is due, Form 709.

Trusts and estates: Filing an income tax return for the 2022 calendar year (Form 1041) or filing for an automatic five-and-a-half-month extension to October 2 (Form 7004) and paying any income tax due.

Calendar-year corporations: Filing a 2022 income tax return (Form 1120) or filing for an automatic six-month extension (Form 7004) and paying any tax due.

Calendar-year corporations: Paying the first installment of 2023 estimated income taxes.