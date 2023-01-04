The Tax Court in Brief – December 12th – December 16th, 2022

Freeman Law's "The Tax Court in Brief" covers every substantive Tax Court opinion, providing a weekly brief of its decisions in clear, concise prose.

Tax Litigation: The Week of December 12th, 2022, through December 16th, 2022

Palmarini Inc. v. Comm'r, Palmarini v. Comm'r, T.C. Memo. 2022-119 | December 7, 2022 | Gustafson, J. | Dkt. Nos. 1719-17, 1723-17

Opinion

Short Summary: During tax years 2013 and 2014 (the "Tax Years"), petitioners husband and wife filed joint Forms 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns. Petitioner wife worked as a procurement analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense. Petitioner husband worked as a cement contractor for petitioner corporation.

Petitioner husband owned an approximately 33% interest in petitioner corporation, with the remaining interests being owned by his brothers. Petitioner husband also was the sole member of a limited liability company ("LLC") that was engaged in the business of affiliated online marketing. Petitioner husband viewed all accounts of petitioner corporation and LLC as his own and used them for both business and personal purposes. Petitioner husband also owned various residential properties and hired professional real estate management companies to manage the renting of the properties to tenants.

While petitioner corporation in prior years had been primarily operated as a cement construction business, it did not receive any revenues from cement construction work or own any rental property as part its business activity during the Tax Years. Instead, all revenues from petitioner husband's affiliated online marketing business were deposited into petitioner corporation's corporate bank accounts and associated advertising expenses were paid from its corporate bank accounts.

Petitioner corporation did not keep books or records, a general ledger, or profit and loss statement, and did not engage the services of an accountant or bookkeeper for the Tax Years. In preparing petitioner corporation's returns for the Tax Years, petitioner husband would review the corporation's bank and credit card statements to identify business expenses versus personal expenses.

Petitioner corporation timely filed its Forms 1120, U.S. Corporation Income Tax Returns, for each the Tax Years. Starting shortly after filing the original return for the 2014 tax year, petitioner corporation filed multiple amended returns for both years. On its original returns for the Tax Years, petitioner corporation listed its business activity as "affiliate marketing," although on the last amended return that petitioner corporation filed for its 2014 tax year, this was changed to "affiliate marketing (mainly) & cement work." Petitioner corporation also indicated on its original returns for the Tax Years that it was on the cash method of accounting, although on some amended returns for these years it claimed to be on the accrual method.

On its returns for the Tax Years, petitioner corporation claimed deductions for officer compensation and wages but did not report to the IRS any wages paid to anyone on a Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, did not file a Form 940, Employer's Annual Federal Unemployment (FUTA) Tax Return, or Form 941, Employer's QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return, and did not pay any employment taxes. Petitioner corporation claimed a deduction for repairs and maintenance of residential properties owned by petitioner husband relating to petitioner corporation's use of such properties for storage of machinery and equipment used in its inactive construction business. Petitioner corporation claimed bad deductions based on allegedly unpaid balance owed by a customer for affiliated online advertising services. Petitioner corporation deducted rent paid to petitioner husband's brother for use of a garage as its principal place of business. Petitioner corporation claimed a depreciation deduction based on for a truck that was used in its cement construction business but that was owned by petitioner husband. Petitioner corporation also claimed a deduction for advertising expenses as well as various "other" deductions.

Petitioners husband and wife also timely filed their federal income tax returns for the Tax Years. On these returns, petitioners husband and wife claimed a casualty deduction on the basis of a decrease in the fair market value of their home after a series of severe storms caused trees at their residence to fall on their fence, destroying approximately twenty feet of the fence. On their Schedule C, Profit or Loss From Business, petitioners husband and wife reported only gross receipts and advertising expenses from LLC, reflecting a net loss. Petitioners husband and wife also included a Schedule E, Supplemental Income and Loss, with their 2013 federal income tax return relating to various rental properties.

The IRS examined petitioner corporation's returns for the Tax Years. Because petitioner corporation did not provide any books or records reflecting its calculations of gross income for the Tax Years, the revenue performed a bank deposit analysis whereby the IRS issued summonses to all banks at which petitioner corporation held accounts and sent letters to third parties to verify the type of income reflected in the deposits. The revenue agent then performed a disbursement analysis using petitioner corporation's bank and credit card statements, during the course of which a line-by-line survey was performed to distinguish business expenses from personal expenses. As a result of the examination, the IRS determined to increase petitioner corporation's income for unreported gross income and disallowed deductions. The revenue agent also determined a constructive dividend to petitioner husband that that petitioner corporation was liable for accuracy related penalties.

The IRS also examined petitioners husband's and wife's returns for the Tax Years. Petitioners husband and wife did not provide any original books or records showing how they calculated LLC's gross receipts for the Tax Years. As a result, the revenue agent performed a bank deposits analysis on petitioners husband and wife individually. The revenue agent increased petitioners husband's and wife's qualified dividends for the Tax Years because of her determination that petitioner husband had received constructive dividends from petitioner corporations during those years. The revenue agent disallowed deductions reported on the Schedule C for the LLC, because the expenses were paid from petitioner corporation's bank accounts. Regarding petitioners husband's and wife's Schedule E, the revenue agent disallowed all deductions claimed for the Tax Years.

The IRS issued notices of deficiency to petitioner corporation and petitioners husband and wife for the Tax Years determining federal income tax deficiencies and accuracy-related penalties. Attached to each notice of deficiency were Letters 950 signed by the revenue agent's group manager. Petitioner corporation and petitioners husband and wife timely filed petitions with the Tax Court.

Key Issues:

Was the IRS's use of a bank deposits analysis to determine petitioner corporation's unreported income for the Tax Years appropriate when petitioner corporation did not maintain adequate books records?

Was it appropriate for the IRS's determine that all advertising income and expenses in connection with petitioner husband's advertising activities were properly reportable on petitioner corporation's returns for the Tax Years?

In light of petitioner corporation's failure to maintain books and records, should petitioner corporation's income for the Tax Years consist only of amounts that third parties reported on Forms 1099 as having paid to it?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to a deduction for officer compensation?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to a deduction for salaries and wages?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to a deduction for repairs and maintenance?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to a bad debt deduction?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to a deduction for rent?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to a depreciation deduction?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to deductions for advertising expenses?

Is petitioner corporation entitled to other deductions?

Were certain payments made by petitioner corporation constructive dividends to petitioner husband?

Was it appropriate for the IRS to assess accuracy-related penalties against petitioner corporation during the Tax Years?

Were petitioners husband and wife entitled to a casualty loss deduction on their 2014 federal income tax return?

Were any advertising income and expenses properly reportable on petitioner husband's Schedule C?

Were certain expenses reported on petitioner husband's and wife's Schedule E in connection with the repair and maintenance of rental properties deductible?

Was the imposition of accuracy-related penalties against petitioner husband and wife appropriate?

Primary Holdings:

Because petitioner corporation did not maintain adequate books and records, the IRS's use of a bank deposits analysis to determine petitioner corporation's unreported income for the Tax Years appropriate.

It was appropriate for the IRS to determine that all advertising income and expenses in connection with Petitioner Husband's advertising activities were reportable on Petitioner corporation's returns for the Tax Years. Petitioner corporation reported its business activity to be affiliate marketing and reported significant gross receipts and expenses from affiliate online marketing during the Tax Years. The bad debt deduction claimed by Petitioner corporation for the Tax Years related to unpaid advertising services. While Petitioner husband allocated income and expenses from Petitioner corporation to LLC during the tax years, he could not provide any factual basis for these allocations and apparently only allocated expenses to LLC in order to generate losses that would be reportable on Schedule C of his individual returns which would offset Petitioner Wife's otherwise taxable income.

Petitioner corporation's income for the Tax Years should not only consist of amounts that third parties reported on Forms 1099 as having paid to it. The IRS's bank deposits analysis determined that petitioner corporation received more than what was reported on the Forms 1099 issued for the Tax Years. Moreover, petitioner corporation's amended returns for the Tax Years themselves showed gross receipts in excess of the amounts reported on the Forms 1099. Thus, the IRS established its burden to provide predicate evidence connecting petitioner corporation to unreported gross receipts, and petitioner corporation did not demonstrate any flaw in the IRS' methodology or calculations.

Petitioner corporation was not entitled to a deduction for officers' compensation because petitioner corporation did not prove that the amounts intended as compensation were in fact paid to officers.

Petitioner corporation was entitled to deduct salaries and wages for the Tax Years in connection with petitioner corporation's renovation of a structure that would later be used as an office. The salaries and wages paid were reflected on invoices and reference check numbers corresponding with disbursements that the IRS identified as "Cash."

Petitioner corporation was not entitled to claim deductions for repairs and maintenance because such deductions lacked substantiation.

Petitioner corporation was not entitled to claim a bad deduction in connection with amounts that a customer failed to pay for affiliate online advertising. There was no creditor-debtor relationship between petitioner corporation and the customer. Moreover, petitioner corporation previously had been a cash basis taxpayer, there was no evidence that petitioner corporation had ever elected to change its method of accounting, and there was no evidence that any unpaid balance was accrued as income in a prior year.

Petitioner corporation was only entitled to deduct rent that it paid in connection with properties that it did not own during the Tax Years.

Petitioner corporation was not entitled to a deduction for depreciation in connection with a truck that was owned by petitioner husband, because there were no adequate records to ascertain the business use percentage of the truck.

Petitioner corporation did not establish that it was entitled to deduct additional amounts for advertising.

Petitioner corporation did not establish that it was entitled to additional "other" deductions when petitioner corporation's disorganized recordkeeping did not enable the Tax Court to verify the business purposes and specific amounts paid for "other" expenses.

Petitioner husband received constructive dividends from petitioner corporation in the amount of certain personal and rental expenses that petitioner corporation paid on behalf of petitioner husband and in connection with petitioner husband's properties.

Petitioner corporation was liable for accuracy-related penalties under either a negligence theory based on its failure to maintain adequate records or a substantial understatement theory based on the extent of its underreported income and overstated deductions.

Petitioners husband and wife were not entitled to a casualty loss deduction on their 2014 federal income tax return, because no receipts were provided reflecting the cost of restoration work actually done on the fence and there was no appraisal of the decrease in value of the property as a result of the casualty. The best evidence of the casualty loss was the $2,500 deductible that petitioners husband and wife were required to pay. Moreover, petitioners husband's and wife's net casualty loss of $2,500 was less than 10% of their adjusted gross income, which meant the entire casualty loss should be disallowed.

No advertising income or expenses were properly reportable on petitioner husband's Schedules C. All income from the advertising activities was deposited into petitioner corporation's bank accounts. Moreover, petitioner husband admitted that his primary objective in preserving his Schedules C was to generate a loss to offset petitioner wife's wages and reduce the individual income tax owed.

Petitioner husband and wife did not maintain adequate records to show whether the repair and maintenance of rental property were ordinary or whether they produced a capital benefit to the property that would last more than one year. Thus, the Tax Court assumed that the expenditures were capital that the adjusted basis of the rental property consisted only of these expenditures, and allowed a depreciation deduction with respect to the property.

The imposition of accuracy related penalties against petitioner husband and wife was appropriate when the revenue agent obtained supervisory approval of the penalties obtained before sending petitioner husband and wife her proposed report. Moreover, the Tax Court found that petitioner husband and wife were liable for accuracy related penalties under either a negligence theory based on their failure to maintain adequate records or on a substantial understatement theory based on the extent of their underreported income and overstated deductions. Petitioner husband and wife did not show any "reasonable cause" that would justify relief from accuracy-related penalties.

Key Points of Law

Insight: This case demonstrates the importance for taxpayers to maintain records relating to income and expenses reported on their income tax returns. Additionally, this case shows the perils that taxpayers who own corporations may face if they ignore corporate formalities.