The IRS published Notice 2022-50 on October 10, 2022, calling for public comments on the elective payment and credit transfer provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Public Law 117-169, 136 Stat. 2003 (August 16, 2022)) to be filed by November 4, 2022. Over 190 letters were filed in response. These letters contained specific comments and questions which will be available for use by the Treasury and IRS in anticipation of guidance on implementing § 6417 and § 6418.

Baker Botts has prepared this finding tool below that organizes the letters alphabetically by commenter name and lists the topics addressed in each letter. We reviewed each letter that was filed to develop our summary of the topics covered by that letter. Recognizing that browsing through the comments on Regulations.gov to find the letters of interest is very cumbersome, this is our contribution to facilitating development of the needed guidance on these new provisions. With this table, although you cannot do a word search through the text of all the letters, you can search for the letters we have indicated cover a topic of interest (for example, use Control + f to find all letters commenting on "recapture"). We hope you will find this tool useful.

Commenter Name Signed By Topic Comment Document 26 Organizations Center for American Progress



Chesapeake Climate Action Network



Clean Air Task Force



Climate Crisis Policy

Earthjustice



Environmental Defense Fund



Evergreen

Georgia Clinicians for Climate Action



GreenFaith

Health Care Without Harm



Healthy Air & Water Colorado



League of Conservation Voters



Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health



Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action



National Wildlife Federation



Natural Resources Defense Council



RMI



Sierra Club



The Climate Reality Project

The Earth Bill Network



Union of Concerned Scientists



Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action



Voices for Progress



WE ACT for Environmental Justice



Western Organization of Resource Councils



Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action Identification; monitoring; general guidance 26 Organizations

Comments ACP, ACORE, AEE, SEIA JC Sandberg



Greg Wetstone



Nat Kreamer



Abigail Hopper General comments ACP, ACORE,

AEE, SEIA Comments Advanced Energy Economy Nat Kreamer Eligible entities; tax-exempt entities; documentation; recapture; third-party ownership; partnership eligibility; S corporation eligibility Advanced Energy

Economy Comments Afloat, Inc. Afloat, Inc. Documentation Afloat, Inc.

Comments Air Company Natalia Sharova Direct Pay timing; Procedures following 5-year Direct Pay period Air Company

Comments American Chemistry Council Kimberly Wise White General comments American Chemistry

Council Comments

Click here to continue reading . . .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.