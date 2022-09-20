The Tax Court in Brief – September 12th – September 16th, 2022

Freeman Law's "The Tax Court in Brief" covers every substantive Tax Court opinion, providing a weekly brief of its decisions in clear, concise prose.

For a link to our podcast covering the Tax Court in Brief, download here or check out other episodes of The Freeman Law Project.

Tax Litigation: The Week of September 12th, 2022, through September 16th, 2022

Degourville v. Comm'r, T.C. Memo. 2022-93 | September 12, 2022 | Wells, J. | Dkt. No. 4369-16

Short Summary: During the 2012 tax year, petitioner was married and resided in the same household with her husband. Petitioner solely owned and operated two businesses directly— a hair salon and a tax preparation business—and she and her husband jointly owned a restaurant. Petitioner and her husband kept bank accounts to manage cashflow from each of these businesses.

In 2012 and 2013, petitioner used cash to purchase four properties in Georgia for $23,000, $20,000, $52,000, and $90,000 respectively. On this last property, petitioner and her husband later paid $366,436 by personal and cashier's checks for the construction of a home. Between 2010 and 2013, petition also used cash to purchase five automobiles and a motorcycle.

In 2014, the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") assessed a return preparer earned income tax credit ("EITC") due diligence penalty of $45,000 for the 2012 taxable year under I.R.C. § 6695(g).

In 2016, the State of Georgia convicted petitioner of one count of state tax evasion (for failing to report income on her state individual income tax return) and one count of theft by taking (for improperly filing her tax preparation clients' state income tax returns). At her state criminal trial, petitioner testified that her tax preparation business generated $552,865 in gross receipts in 2012 and that $168,466 of these gross receipts was reported as profit on her amended state income tax return for that year. She also testified that her hair salon generated $150,000 in revenues in 2012 and that her and her husband's restaurant incurred a substantial loss that year.

Petitioner and her husband each separately filed their own Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, for 2012 electing the head of household filing status. Petitioner later conceded that the address she listed on the return was where her mother lived. Petitioner and her husband also each claimed the EITC for 2012 on their respective returns. In the two Schedules C, Profit of Loss from Business, attached to petitioner's return, petitioner reported gross receipts of $20,316 for her hair salon and $15,811 for her tax preparation business. On these Schedules C, petitioner claimed various deductions, including $18,300 in rent/lease expenses for the hair salon and $5,000 in commission expenses for the tax preparation, resulting in reported net profits of $980 for the hair salon and $9,088 for the tax preparation business.

The IRS began an examination of petitioner's 2012 return and requested that petitioner produce records of her income-producing activities in that year. Petitioner failed to provide such records, claiming that they were being held by Georgia state authorities as part of the state's criminal investigation. In the absence of these records, the IRS conducted a bank deposit analyses on the bank accounts that petitioner held with her husband in order to determine petitioner's 2012 adjusted gross income. These analyses showed that $1,054,255 was deposited into these bank accounts in 2012, of which $911,033 were unexplained. Based on this information, and after taking into account properly allowed business expenses and computational adjustments, the IRS determined that petitioner had unreported gross receipts of $439,705. The IRS also adjusted petitioner's filing status from head of household to married filing separately, disallowed petitioner's claim to the EITC, disallowed the lease/rent expenses claimed for the hair salon and the commission expenses claimed for the tax preparation business, and asserted the civil fraud penalty against petitioner.

Key Issues

Were the IRS's unreported income adjustments entitled to a presumption of correctness?

Was the IRS's determination that petitioner had unreported gross income in error?

Was the IRS's adjustment of petitioner's filing status from head of household to married filing separately in error?

Was the IRS's disallowance of petitioner's claimed EITC in error?

Was the IRS's disallowance of petitioner's claimed Schedule C expenses in error?

Was petitioner liable for the civil fraud penalty?

Should the Tax Court "approve" the IRS's EITC 10-year ban due to fraud?

Primary Holdings

The Tax Court found that the IRS's unreported income adjustments were entitled to a presumption of correctness. The IRS showed that petitioner directly operated two businesses and received distributions from a third business that she co-owned with her husband. These businesses were capable of producing the substantial amounts deposited into her and her husband's bank accounts in 2012. Petitioner failed to provide evidence showing that the IRS's determinations regarding her bank deposits were arbitrary or erroneous. Thus, the IRS had laid the requisite minimal evidentiary foundation for the unreported income adjustments, and they were entitled to a presumption of correctness.

The Tax Court found the IRS's determination that petitioner had unreported gross income was not in error. The IRS introduced credible evidence that petitioner failed to submit complete and adequate records for 2012 and that petitioner's business interests were a likely source of the deposits made into her and her husband's bank accounts. Thus, it was reasonable for the IRS to reconstruct petitioner's income using the bank deposits method. Petitioner's testimony in her state criminal trial supported the conclusion that her business interests likely produced the amounts deposited into her and her husband's banks accounts. Moreover, petitioner did not assign error to the IRS bank account analyses and did not provide evidence to support her claims that the IRS's determinations were in error because certain deductions should be allowed for fees paid and losses incurred by her businesses.

The Tax Court found that the IRS's adjustment of petitioner's filing status from head of household to married filing separately was not in error. Petitioner and her husband lived within the same household in 2012 and were not legally separated during that time. Thus, petitioner did not meet the requirements for head of household status.

The Tax Court found that the IRS's disallowance of petitioner's claimed EITC was not in error. Because petitioner and her husband were married, not legally separated, and shared the same household during the year in issue, they were required to file a joint income tax return to qualify for the earned income tax credit. Moreover, the Tax Court opined that petitioner likely would not have qualified for the earned income tax credit even if she had filed jointly with her husband because of the couple's substantial unreported gross receipts.

The Tax Court found that the IRS's disallowance of petitioner's Schedule C expenses was not in error. Petitioner failed to produce documentation relating to these expenses.

The Tax Court found that petitioner was liable for the civil fraud penalty. First, the Tax Court used its broad discretion to grant the IRS's request to reopen the record to admit as additional evidence to admit the IRS's Civil Penalty Approval Form, finding the form was not cumulative, was material to the penalty issues in the case, and probably would change the outcome of the case. Because this form showed that the IRS group manager approved the civil fraud penalty for petitioner's 2012 tax year before the IRS sent the notice of deficiency, the Tax Court determined that that the procedural requirements for the IRS to impose the civil fraud penalty were met. Second, the Tax Court found that the IRS had clearly and convincingly shown that petitioner failed to report income from her businesses in 2012, that this failure resulted in an underpayment of tax, and that petitioner had the required fraudulent intent. In particular, the IRS provided evidence of the following "badges of fraud": the IRS's bank deposits analysis showed that petitioner substantially understated gross receipts from her businesses resulting in a substantial understatement of income on her 2012 return; petitioner was engaged in more than one illegal activity in 2012, including petitioner's repeated failure to comply with due diligence requirements when determining her clients' eligibility to claim the EITC, which resulted in her being assessed the return preparer EITC due diligence penalty, and the conduct for which she was convicted in the state criminal case; petitioner filed documents intending to conceal, mislead, or prevent the collection of tax, namely her 2012 tax return omitted significant amounts of income, she listed a false address in order to claim the EITC, and she claimed head of household status when she was married and resided with her husband—each of which, as an experience tax return preparer, petitioner would have known was inappropriate; and petitioner concealed sources of income by failing to provide adequate business records during the examination and by extensively dealing in cash. The Tax Court declined to address whether it should "approve" the IRS's EITC 10-year ban due to fraud because the IRS failed to provide sufficient pleading and supporting facts to allow the Tax Court to determine the issue. In addition, the Tax Court had already determined that petitioner was not entitled to claim the EITC on her 2012 return.



Key Points of Law

Insights: This case provides a good illustration of the analysis that the Tax Court uses in determining whether the civil fraud penalty should be imposed. In particular, the Tax Court's analysis shows the type of evidence that may be persuasive in establishing certain "badges of fraud" indicating fraudulent intent on the part of a taxpayer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.