William D. Lipkind (Partner-Florham Park, NJ) and Adam Buchwalter (Of Counsel-Florham Park, NJ) co-authored "The State Income Tax Conundrum Upon the Sale of a Business," which appeared in the August 8, 2022, edition of Tax Notes®, a leading tax print and on-line journal for lawyers, accountants and others. The authors discuss the various theories of state taxing authorities to tax income from non-resident taxpayers upon their sale of an entity which does business in the taxing state, or owns a pass-through entity which does business in the taxing state, as limited by the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Read the Article (requires registration for free trial).

Originally Published by Tax Notes - State

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.