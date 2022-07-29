Last night, after weeks of negotiations, Senators Manchin and Schumer reached a deal on an energy and healthcare bill titled the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the "Act"). The Act includes extensive provisions relating to a range of green energy tax incentives. While these provisions largely track the corresponding provisions in the previously released Build Back Better Act, a preliminary review of the Act suggests that there are a number of material differences.

A more detailed analysis of the Act will follow, but key provisions include:

Extension of the solar investment tax credit ("ITC") and renewable electricity production tax credit ("PTC") for projects that begin construction before January 1, 2025.

Reduced ITC and PTC for projects that fail to satisfy prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements; but deemed satisfaction of such requirements for projects that begin construction prior to the date that is 60 days before Treasury issues guidance related to these provisions.

Bonus ITC and PTC for projects that satisfy certain domestic content requirements.

ITC expanded to standalone storage and certain interconnection property.

Direct pay option for certain tax-exempt entities.

Option for taxable entities to transfer the ITC and PTC to unrelated parties.

3-year carryback period for the PTC (but only for projects that are placed in service after December 31, 2022) and the ITC.

A 15% minimum tax on corporate taxpayers with adjusted financial statement income in excess of $1 billion; however, the ITC and PTC may be applied to reduce the minimum tax subject to a cap equal to 25% of the taxpayer's net income tax in excess of $25,000.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.