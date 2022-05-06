Taft of counsel Don Mottley will serve as a panelist at the Ohio Business Tax Conference, which will take place June 8, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Mottley will speak on the "Ohio Municipal Income Tax and Remote Workforce" alongside Amy Arrighi, chief legal counsel for the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA), and Daniele Carey, senior tax manager at Plante Moran.

The panel will discuss:

Major developments in Ohio's Municipal Income Tax System.

Municipal income tax reforms.

Long-term remote work strategies for organizations and individuals.

Multistate nexus, apportionment, and tax implications triggered by remote employees.

Mottley focuses his practice on state and local tax matters, tax issues involving non-profit organizations, tax controversies (federal, state, and local), and on public agency law.

For more information about the conference, or to register, click here.

