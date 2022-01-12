ARTICLE

Michael Weaver

Mike's practice focuses on providing experienced counsel to businesses and individuals. His areas of expertise include corporate and business law, real estate transactions, federal and state taxation and tax planning, estate, retirement and financial planning, and trust administration and probate.

For the past several months we have been hearing about legislative proposals that may impact year-end tax planning but as of today, we do not have any definite answers. So, what should people do? Tune in to this episode as our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her partner at Vandenack Weaver, Mike Weaver, discuss tax strategies to keep in mind. Should you accelerate income into 2021? What about strategies for retirement planning, charitable distributions, and cryptocurrency? The Build Back Better plans could impact State and Local Tax (SALT) limitations and Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT). How would these changes affect S Corps? Listen in and learn how you can minimize the impact on your 2021 taxes.

Originally published December 14, 2021

