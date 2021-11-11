11.09.2021
The New Work From Home Dynamic and What It Means For State Taxes
- State payroll and income tax withholding considerations relating to remote employees, including employer exposure for noncompliance.
- Nexus/taxability issues arising from telecommuting employees for various taxes and fees.
- Apportionment and sourcing considerations relating to remote employees, including risk of double taxation and opportunities to reduce taxes based on sourcing.
Exec Comp & Employee Benefits: A 2021 Year-End Update....Where are we now?
- SEC and ISS developments, including disclosure related to COVID-19 compensation actions
- Option Repricing and Exchanges
- Employer Vaccine Mandates and Incentive Programs
- Other Year-End Reminders
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.