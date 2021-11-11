11.09.2021

The New Work From Home Dynamic and What It Means For State Taxes

  • State payroll and income tax withholding considerations relating to remote employees, including employer exposure for noncompliance.
  • Nexus/taxability issues arising from telecommuting employees for various taxes and fees.
  • Apportionment and sourcing considerations relating to remote employees, including risk of double taxation and opportunities to reduce taxes based on sourcing.

Exec Comp & Employee Benefits: A 2021 Year-End Update....Where are we now? 

  • SEC and ISS developments, including disclosure related to COVID-19 compensation actions
  • Option Repricing and Exchanges
  • Employer Vaccine Mandates and Incentive Programs
  • Other Year-End Reminders

