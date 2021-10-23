self

Private Wealth and Tax Controversy Attorneys Kevin Packman and Andrea Darling de Cortés and Litigation Attorney William Shepherd co-hosted the fifth session in our International Private Client Webinar Series. During their presentation, they discussed how the IRS can learn about taxpayers' noncompliance and collect from those taxpayers living abroad. They highlighted topics including income tax treaties, tax information exchange agreements (TIEAs), intergovernmental agreements (IGAs), mutual legal assistance treaties (MLATs), whistleblower issues and extradition matters.

Duration 1:08:18

