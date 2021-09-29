In representing a taxpayer interested in purchasing a business, it is important for tax counsel to understand, in simple terms, what each party is seeking to accomplish. The tax adviser's greatest contribution is often simply asking the right questions and then taking the time to think through the structure from different angles in a manner that helps the client reach a decision. In a light-hearted approach to the subject, Andreas Apostolides takes the reader through the various alternatives available in negotiating the purchase and sale of a service business conducted through a tax-transparent entity such as an L.L.C. Some alternatives may work; others may not. See more ?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.