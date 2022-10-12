ARTICLE

Last week, the TTAB ruled on the appeals from the three Section 2(e)(1) mere descriptiveness refusals summarized below. Let's see how you do with them. Results will be found in the first comment.

In re Innova Electronics Corporation, Serial No. 90174255 (September 21, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Michael B. Adlin). [Mere descriptiveness refusal of CARAI for vehicle diagnostic software and SAAS. Applicant argued that, while CARAI may mean "artificial intelligence for automobiles," it is "too broad to describe these goods with any immediacy or particularity."]

In re Lakshmi Distributors, Serial No. 90174273 (September 27, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Thomas W. Wellington). [Mere descriptiveness refusal of CSTORE "wholesale store services featuring tobacco products." Applicant argued that CSTORE is not descriptive because "when an average consumer sees/hears CSTORE, perhaps a convenience store might come to mind, but wholesale store services featuring tobacco products do not."]

In re Celmatrix Corp., Serial No. 90244935 (September 29, 2022) [not precedential] (Opinion by Cindy B. Greenbaum). [Mere descriptiveness refusal of HAIR WATER for "hair care preparations." Applicant proposed an amendment of the identification of goods to "Hair care preparations, namely, liquid nutritional supplements for the promotion of hair health; hair care preparations, namely, powdered nutritional supplements for the promotion of hair health; dietary liquids and supplements for improving health of hair."]

