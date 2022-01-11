ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Like the rest of the world, business immigration to the U.S. has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in travel restrictions and in the placing of limits on who can enter the country. In addition, U.S. and global businesses have had to contend with the different immigration priorities and policies of the Trump and Biden administrations.

In this webinar, Mr. Rami Fakhoury, Managing Director of Fakhoury Global Immigration, a leading legal immigration firm in suburban Detroit, Michigan, will discuss the current state of business immigration to the U.S. and what the future may hold as the Biden administration enters its second year. Mr. Fakhoury will discuss current measures as well as what the Biden administration aims to achieve in the field of immigration law and policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.