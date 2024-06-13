In Honor Of Pride Month

There was a time when I thought marriage rights were not my issue. I am a heterosexual man, who grew up in San Francisco with acceptance of all people. I was neither for nor against marriage rights.

In 2006, I was standing next to my now wife at the wonderful home of my friend Cabell Chinnis. I remember listening to a gay couple, who wanted the same rights that I took for granted. The ability to marry the person next to me.

This couple helped me understand that this was not a gay rights issue, but a human rights issue. I lost track of that couple, but my wife and I have been married for more than 15 years now. A wonderful thing.

My Mintz partner Bill Weld was quicker on the uptake. As Governor of Massachusetts in 1992(!), Governor Weld became the first governor to recognize same-sex couples. This was brave. He was heckled at his own party's national convention that year in Houston.

Now, 7 in 10 Americans call themselves supporters of marriage equality, according to data from Gallup.

As Governor Weld says in the linked article, "America is a forward-looking country."

We have made progress, but we have to keep working hard for the rights of all humans; not just those of us in the majority.

