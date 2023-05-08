self

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.



Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 38: U.S. Government Indicating Increased Attention to and Enforcement against Potential Child Labor Abuses

Recent government activity at the federal and state levels has led to enhanced focus on child trafficking laws, with both the Biden Administration and Congress signaling interest in the ongoing and potentially increasing use of child labor in the U.S. and global economies. STOP THE TRAFFIK's Director of Intelligence Neil Giles joins host Scott Hecker on this episode of the Podcast to discuss how STOP THE TRAFFIK – a UK-based, non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking – analyzes data and collaborates with relevant stakeholders to share critical information and craft targeted global campaigns to eradicate trafficking.

