This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference

12:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT headlines the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference | Hyatt Regency, Capitol Hill

1:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Los Angeles International Airport en route to Denver International Airport

1:00 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Denver International Airport

3:00 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden-Harris Administration's investments to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all | Arvada Center for Performing Arts

5:25 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Denver International Airport

10:20 p.m. EST – – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Joint Base Andrews.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, 2023

The White House

March 5, 2023

Remarks by President Biden Commemorating the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Promote Access to Voting

Statement by Vice President Harris on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Statement from President Joe Biden on Japan-ROK Announcement

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Judith Heumann

March 3, 2023

Letter from Dr. Kevin O'Connor: President Biden's 16 February 2023 Dermatologic Procedure

Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany

Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of Germany Before Bilateral Meeting

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit to the White House

Remarks by President Biden at Presentation of the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Paris Davis

Remarks by Vice President Harris Before a Roundtable Highlighting Investments to Support America's Small Businesses

Readout from Communities in Action: Building A Better Minnesota

Executive Summary: Initial Blueprint for the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the appointment of Ambassador Cindy McCain as Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme

Readout of National Security Council Event Recognizing the Contributions of Veterans and Volunteers to Operation Allies Welcome Home

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2023

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Nine Life Experience Projects to Streamline Service Delivery for the American People

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds an Off-Camera, On-Background Press Briefing Ahead of Secretary of Defense Travel to the Middle East Region

Article: During Middle East Trip, Austin Touts Commitment to Partners, Security

Article: Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Special Forces Soldier

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Article: U.S. Sends Ukraine $400 Million in Military Equipment

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Mar. 3

Press Release: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Co-Hosts the First Irregular Warfare Medical Resiliency Working Group

Press Release: Defense Production Act Title III Presidential Determination for Airbreathing Engines, Advanced Avionics Position Navigation and Guidance Systems, and Constituent Materials for Hypersonic Systems

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 6, 2023

Asia-Pacific

March 3: Statement | Joint Statement of the Quad Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi

March 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the Raisina Dialogue: Quad Foreign Ministers' Panel

March 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Geeta Mohan of India Today

March 3: Statement | On the Conviction of Kem Sokha (Cambodia)

March 5: Statement | The Historic Announcements by the Governments of the Republic of Korea and Japan

March 4: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland's Travel to the Philippines and Japan

Africa

March 4: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Algeria and Benin, March 5-9

Middle East

March 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison's Travel to Qatar

March 3: Statement | Fifth U.S-Qatar Strategic Dialogue Advances Economic and Commercial Cooperation

Near East

March 3: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Pakistan

Western Hemisphere

March 3: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Colombia and Florida

March 3: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Houston for CERAWeek

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

March 3: Statement | Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

March 3: Statement | Designating Russian Nationals Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuses against Vladimir Kara-Murza

March 3: Statement | Bulgaria's National Day

Oceans

March 3: Fact Sheet | U.S Delegation Announced $6 billion USD in Commitments to Address Threats to Our Ocean, Doubling Last Year's Pledge

Domestic Matters

March 3: Advisory | U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program Fall Cycle Now Open

March 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Honor International Women of Courage Awardees at White House Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Participates in the United Nations Least Developed Countries Meeting

Press Release: USAID and jp.ik Deliver a Pop-Up Classroom, Laptops, and Tablets to Ukrainian Students

Press Release: USAID Announces New Programs to Protect Our Ocean at the 2023 Our Ocean Conference

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Press Release: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. Head of Delegation to the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

Advisory: U.S. High-Level Side Events on the Margins of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Side Events

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Search Begins for National Intelligence University President

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Visits Communities Impacted by American Rescue Plan Funding Ahead of Act's Second Anniversary

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions People Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse Against Vladimir Kara-Murza

Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designations; Russia-related Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Silver Edge Financial and Equity Acquisition Company With Unregistered Broker-Dealer Activity Relating to Pre-IPO Funds

Department of Justice

March 5

Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Selma, Alabama

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church's Sunday Worship Service at the Edmundite Missions Center

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast

March 3

Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Trip to Ukraine

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks in Lviv, Ukraine

Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco's Trip to Florida

Press Release: Florida's Lakeland Regional Medical Center Agrees to Pay $4 Million to Settle Common Law Allegations for Impermissible Medicaid Donations

Press Release: Former U.S. Army Soldier Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Attempting for Murder Fellow Service Members in Deadly Ambush

Press Release: Justice Department Sues Jacksonville, North Carolina-based Goines Towing Company for Violating Rights of Servicemembers

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Application Form for Marijuana Pardon Certificates

Press Release: United States Obtains Permanent Injunctions and Civil Penalties in Actions against California, Georgia, and Utah Distributors of Essential Oils and Nutritional Supplements

Press Release: Two Maui Men Sentenced for Racially Motivated Attack on White Man

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Keynote at the ABA's 38th Annual National Institute on White Collar Crime

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: RGV agents arrest five gang members; some identified within larger migrant groups (Texas)

Press Release: Agents intercept smuggled migrants from multiple local stash houses (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Port of Entry CBP Officers Thwart Alleged Human Smuggling Attempt in Vehicle (Texas)

Press Release: Human Smugglers Continue to Disregard Public Safety (Texas)

Press Release: Truck Bursts into Flames, Training Saves Lives (Texas)

Press Release: New Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems To be Added to Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of March 6-10, 2023

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Tin Mill Products from Canada, China, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and United Kingdom

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Universal Golf Club Shaft and Golf Club Head Connection Adaptors, Certain Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: National Consumer Protection Week 2023 Begins Sunday, March 5

Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against doTERRA Distributors for False COVID-19 Health Claims

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Releases Agenda for March 6 Digital Ecosystem Forum

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Readout of DFC CEO Nathan's Trip to Israel and the West Bank

Advisory: DFC CCO Jake Levine Travels to Kosovo

Advisory: DFC Chief Development Officer Herscowitz Travels to Doha, Qatar to Attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Significant Action to Restore Bison Populations as Part of New Restoration and Resilience Framework

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Takes Action to Improve Cybersecurity Resilience for Public Water Systems

Department of Transportation

Press Release: In Matter of Weeks, USDOT Sees Significant Moves Toward Stronger Rail Safety Standards and Accountability

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal court sentences medical clinics' co-founder to time served of 14 months in prison, orders $258K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor fraud investigation

Department of Education

Statement from U.S. Education Secretary on Passing of Disability Rights Leader Judy Heumann

Press Release: Education Department Takes Steps to Hold Leaders of Risky Colleges Personally Liable

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 3, 2023

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

Press Release: NTSB Examining Rail Car Component in East Palestine Derailment

