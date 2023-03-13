This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference
12:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT headlines the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference | Hyatt Regency, Capitol Hill
1:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Los Angeles International Airport en route to Denver International Airport
1:00 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Denver International Airport
3:00 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden-Harris Administration's investments to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all | Arvada Center for Performing Arts
5:25 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Denver International Airport
10:20 p.m. EST – – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Joint Base Andrews.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, 2023
The White House
March 5, 2023
- Remarks by President Biden Commemorating the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Promote Access to Voting
- Statement by Vice President Harris on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Japan-ROK Announcement
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Judith Heumann
March 3, 2023
- Letter from Dr. Kevin O'Connor: President Biden's 16 February 2023 Dermatologic Procedure
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
- Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of Germany Before Bilateral Meeting
- Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit to the White House
- Remarks by President Biden at Presentation of the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Paris Davis
- Remarks by Vice President Harris Before a Roundtable Highlighting Investments to Support America's Small Businesses
- Readout from Communities in Action: Building A Better Minnesota
- Executive Summary: Initial Blueprint for the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the appointment of Ambassador Cindy McCain as Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme
- Readout of National Security Council Event Recognizing the Contributions of Veterans and Volunteers to Operation Allies Welcome Home
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation
- Proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2023
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Nine Life Experience Projects to Streamline Service Delivery for the American People
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds an Off-Camera, On-Background Press Briefing Ahead of Secretary of Defense Travel to the Middle East Region
- Article: During Middle East Trip, Austin Touts Commitment to Partners, Security
- Article: Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Special Forces Soldier
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Article: U.S. Sends Ukraine $400 Million in Military Equipment
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Mar. 3
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Co-Hosts the First Irregular Warfare Medical Resiliency Working Group
- Press Release: Defense Production Act Title III Presidential Determination for Airbreathing Engines, Advanced Avionics Position Navigation and Guidance Systems, and Constituent Materials for Hypersonic Systems
- Contracts for March 3, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, March 6, 2023
Asia-Pacific
- March 3: Statement | Joint Statement of the Quad Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi
- March 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the Raisina Dialogue: Quad Foreign Ministers' Panel
- March 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Geeta Mohan of India Today
- March 3: Statement | On the Conviction of Kem Sokha (Cambodia)
- March 5: Statement | The Historic Announcements by the Governments of the Republic of Korea and Japan
- March 4: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland's Travel to the Philippines and Japan
Africa
- March 4: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Algeria and Benin, March 5-9
Middle East
- March 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison's Travel to Qatar
- March 3: Statement | Fifth U.S-Qatar Strategic Dialogue Advances Economic and Commercial Cooperation
Near East
- March 3: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Pakistan
Western Hemisphere
- March 3: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Colombia and Florida
- March 3: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Houston for CERAWeek
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- March 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- March 3: Statement | Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine
- March 3: Statement | Designating Russian Nationals Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuses against Vladimir Kara-Murza
- March 3: Statement | Bulgaria's National Day
Oceans
- March 3: Fact Sheet | U.S Delegation Announced $6 billion USD in Commitments to Address Threats to Our Ocean, Doubling Last Year's Pledge
Domestic Matters
- March 3: Advisory | U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program Fall Cycle Now Open
- March 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Honor International Women of Courage Awardees at White House Ceremony
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Participates in the United Nations Least Developed Countries Meeting
- Press Release: USAID and jp.ik Deliver a Pop-Up Classroom, Laptops, and Tablets to Ukrainian Students
- Press Release: USAID Announces New Programs to Protect Our Ocean at the 2023 Our Ocean Conference
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Press Release: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. Head of Delegation to the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women
- Advisory: U.S. High-Level Side Events on the Margins of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Side Events
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: Search Begins for National Intelligence University President
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Visits Communities Impacted by American Rescue Plan Funding Ahead of Act's Second Anniversary
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions People Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse Against Vladimir Kara-Murza
- Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designations; Russia-related Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Silver Edge Financial and Equity Acquisition Company With Unregistered Broker-Dealer Activity Relating to Pre-IPO Funds
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
March 5
- Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Selma, Alabama
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church's Sunday Worship Service at the Edmundite Missions Center
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast
March 3
- Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Trip to Ukraine
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks in Lviv, Ukraine
- Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco's Trip to Florida
- Press Release: Florida's Lakeland Regional Medical Center Agrees to Pay $4 Million to Settle Common Law Allegations for Impermissible Medicaid Donations
- Press Release: Former U.S. Army Soldier Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Attempting for Murder Fellow Service Members in Deadly Ambush
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues Jacksonville, North Carolina-based Goines Towing Company for Violating Rights of Servicemembers
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Application Form for Marijuana Pardon Certificates
- Press Release: United States Obtains Permanent Injunctions and Civil Penalties in Actions against California, Georgia, and Utah Distributors of Essential Oils and Nutritional Supplements
- Press Release: Two Maui Men Sentenced for Racially Motivated Attack on White Man
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Keynote at the ABA's 38th Annual National Institute on White Collar Crime
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: RGV agents arrest five gang members; some identified within larger migrant groups (Texas)
- Press Release: Agents intercept smuggled migrants from multiple local stash houses (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Port of Entry CBP Officers Thwart Alleged Human Smuggling Attempt in Vehicle (Texas)
- Press Release: Human Smugglers Continue to Disregard Public Safety (Texas)
- Press Release: Truck Bursts into Flames, Training Saves Lives (Texas)
- Press Release: New Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems To be Added to Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of March 6-10, 2023
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Tin Mill Products from Canada, China, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and United Kingdom
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Universal Golf Club Shaft and Golf Club Head Connection Adaptors, Certain Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: National Consumer Protection Week 2023 Begins Sunday, March 5
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against doTERRA Distributors for False COVID-19 Health Claims
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Releases Agenda for March 6 Digital Ecosystem Forum
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Readout of DFC CEO Nathan's Trip to Israel and the West Bank
- Advisory: DFC CCO Jake Levine Travels to Kosovo
- Advisory: DFC Chief Development Officer Herscowitz Travels to Doha, Qatar to Attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Significant Action to Restore Bison Populations as Part of New Restoration and Resilience Framework
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Takes Action to Improve Cybersecurity Resilience for Public Water Systems
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: In Matter of Weeks, USDOT Sees Significant Moves Toward Stronger Rail Safety Standards and Accountability
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Federal court sentences medical clinics' co-founder to time served of 14 months in prison, orders $258K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor fraud investigation
Department of Education
- Statement from U.S. Education Secretary on Passing of Disability Rights Leader Judy Heumann
- Press Release: Education Department Takes Steps to Hold Leaders of Risky Colleges Personally Liable
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 3, 2023
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
- Press Release: NTSB Examining Rail Car Component in East Palestine Derailment
