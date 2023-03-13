This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference

12:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT headlines the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference | Hyatt Regency, Capitol Hill

1:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. PST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Los Angeles International Airport en route to Denver International Airport

1:00 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Denver International Airport

3:00 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden-Harris Administration's investments to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all | Arvada Center for Performing Arts

5:25 p.m. MST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Denver International Airport

10:20 p.m. EST – – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will arrive at Joint Base Andrews.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, 2023

The White House

March 5, 2023

  • Remarks by President Biden Commemorating the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Promote Access to Voting
  • Statement by Vice President Harris on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Japan-ROK Announcement
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Judith Heumann

March 3, 2023

  • Letter from Dr. Kevin O'Connor: President Biden's 16 February 2023 Dermatologic Procedure
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
  • Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of Germany Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit to the White House
  • Remarks by President Biden at Presentation of the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Paris Davis
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris Before a Roundtable Highlighting Investments to Support America's Small Businesses
  • Readout from Communities in Action: Building A Better Minnesota
  • Executive Summary: Initial Blueprint for the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
  • Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the appointment of Ambassador Cindy McCain as Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme
  • Readout of National Security Council Event Recognizing the Contributions of Veterans and Volunteers to Operation Allies Welcome Home
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Memorandum on Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation
  • Proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2023

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Launches Nine Life Experience Projects to Streamline Service Delivery for the American People

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds an Off-Camera, On-Background Press Briefing Ahead of Secretary of Defense Travel to the Middle East Region
  • Article: During Middle East Trip, Austin Touts Commitment to Partners, Security
  • Article: Biden Presents Medal of Honor to Special Forces Soldier
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Article: U.S. Sends Ukraine $400 Million in Military Equipment
  • Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – Mar. 3
  • Press Release: Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Co-Hosts the First Irregular Warfare Medical Resiliency Working Group
  • Press Release: Defense Production Act Title III Presidential Determination for Airbreathing Engines, Advanced Avionics Position Navigation and Guidance Systems, and Constituent Materials for Hypersonic Systems
Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 6, 2023

Asia-Pacific

  • March 3: Statement | Joint Statement of the Quad Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi
  • March 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the Raisina Dialogue: Quad Foreign Ministers' Panel
  • March 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Geeta Mohan of India Today
  • March 3: Statement | On the Conviction of Kem Sokha (Cambodia)
  • March 5: Statement | The Historic Announcements by the Governments of the Republic of Korea and Japan
  • March 4: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland's Travel to the Philippines and Japan

Africa

  • March 4: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Algeria and Benin, March 5-9

Middle East

  • March 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison's Travel to Qatar
  • March 3: Statement | Fifth U.S-Qatar Strategic Dialogue Advances Economic and Commercial Cooperation

Near East

  • March 3: Advisory | Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Pakistan

Western Hemisphere

  • March 3: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Colombia and Florida
  • March 3: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Houston for CERAWeek

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

  • March 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
  • March 3: Statement | Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine
  • March 3: Statement | Designating Russian Nationals Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuses against Vladimir Kara-Murza
  • March 3: Statement | Bulgaria's National Day

Oceans

  • March 3: Fact Sheet | U.S Delegation Announced $6 billion USD in Commitments to Address Threats to Our Ocean, Doubling Last Year's Pledge

Domestic Matters

  • March 3: Advisory | U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program Fall Cycle Now Open
  • March 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Honor International Women of Courage Awardees at White House Ceremony

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Advisory: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman Participates in the United Nations Least Developed Countries Meeting
  • Press Release: USAID and jp.ik Deliver a Pop-Up Classroom, Laptops, and Tablets to Ukrainian Students
  • Press Release: USAID Announces New Programs to Protect Our Ocean at the 2023 Our Ocean Conference

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Press Release: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. Head of Delegation to the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women
  • Advisory: U.S. High-Level Side Events on the Margins of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Side Events

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Press Release: Search Begins for National Intelligence University President

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Visits Communities Impacted by American Rescue Plan Funding Ahead of Act's Second Anniversary
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions People Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse Against Vladimir Kara-Murza
  • Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designations; Russia-related Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Silver Edge Financial and Equity Acquisition Company With Unregistered Broker-Dealer Activity Relating to Pre-IPO Funds

Department of Justice

March 5

  • Readout of Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke's Trip to Selma, Alabama
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church's Sunday Worship Service at the Edmundite Missions Center
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast

March 3

  • Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Trip to Ukraine
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks in Lviv, Ukraine
  • Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco's Trip to Florida
  • Press Release: Florida's Lakeland Regional Medical Center Agrees to Pay $4 Million to Settle Common Law Allegations for Impermissible Medicaid Donations
  • Press Release: Former U.S. Army Soldier Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Attempting for Murder Fellow Service Members in Deadly Ambush
  • Press Release: Justice Department Sues Jacksonville, North Carolina-based Goines Towing Company for Violating Rights of Servicemembers
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Application Form for Marijuana Pardon Certificates
  • Press Release: United States Obtains Permanent Injunctions and Civil Penalties in Actions against California, Georgia, and Utah Distributors of Essential Oils and Nutritional Supplements
  • Press Release: Two Maui Men Sentenced for Racially Motivated Attack on White Man
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Keynote at the ABA's 38th Annual National Institute on White Collar Crime

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: RGV agents arrest five gang members; some identified within larger migrant groups (Texas)
  • Press Release: Agents intercept smuggled migrants from multiple local stash houses (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Port of Entry CBP Officers Thwart Alleged Human Smuggling Attempt in Vehicle (Texas)
  • Press Release: Human Smugglers Continue to Disregard Public Safety (Texas)
  • Press Release: Truck Bursts into Flames, Training Saves Lives (Texas)
  • Press Release: New Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems To be Added to Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of March 6-10, 2023

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Tin Mill Products from Canada, China, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and United Kingdom
  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Universal Golf Club Shaft and Golf Club Head Connection Adaptors, Certain Components Thereof, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: National Consumer Protection Week 2023 Begins Sunday, March 5
  • Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against doTERRA Distributors for False COVID-19 Health Claims

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Releases Agenda for March 6 Digital Ecosystem Forum

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Readout of DFC CEO Nathan's Trip to Israel and the West Bank
  • Advisory: DFC CCO Jake Levine Travels to Kosovo
  • Advisory: DFC Chief Development Officer Herscowitz Travels to Doha, Qatar to Attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces Significant Action to Restore Bison Populations as Part of New Restoration and Resilience Framework

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Takes Action to Improve Cybersecurity Resilience for Public Water Systems
Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: In Matter of Weeks, USDOT Sees Significant Moves Toward Stronger Rail Safety Standards and Accountability

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Federal court sentences medical clinics' co-founder to time served of 14 months in prison, orders $258K in restitution after U.S. Department of Labor fraud investigation

Department of Education

  • Statement from U.S. Education Secretary on Passing of Disability Rights Leader Judy Heumann
  • Press Release: Education Department Takes Steps to Hold Leaders of Risky Colleges Personally Liable

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

  • Press Release: NTSB Examining Rail Car Component in East Palestine Derailment

