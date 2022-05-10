Over the last year, several jurisdictions have proposed or adopted mandatory human rights due diligence legislation that requires a more robust corporate response to human rights risks and adverse impacts. For example, recently adopted legislation in Norway, Germany and Switzerland requires subject companies to assess covered human rights risks and adverse impacts, take steps to address the risks and impacts and publish annual disclosures regarding their risk assessments and the remedial actions taken. The European Commission also released its long-awaited Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, the core of which would require mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence.

The following are just some of the recent Ropes & Gray resources available to assist with compliance and preparation for mandatory human rights due diligence legislation:

European Commission (Finally) Proposes Mandatory Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence Directive – A Deep Dive Q&A on the Commission Proposal

Swiss Conflict Minerals and Child Labor Due Diligence Legislation Takes Effect – Will Require Due Diligence and Reporting by Many U.S.-Based Multinationals Doing Business in Switzerland

New Norwegian Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Law Creates Obligations for U.S.-based Multinationals Doing Business in Norway

German Parliament Approves Mandatory Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence Legislation – Near-term Steps for U.S.-based Multinationals

The Pressure in Germany Is Rising: Corporate Social Responsibility Requirements are Increasing – Compliance Considerations for U.S.-based Multinationals

An Overview of French Corporate Social Responsibility Legislation for U.S.-Based Multinationals

The Proposed New York State Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act – An Update Five Months In

Numerous additional alerts, articles and white papers relating to mandatory human rights due diligence and other CSR-related legislation are available on our website.

Ropes & Gray is a leader in advising companies on mandatory human rights due diligence and other CSR-related legislation. We advise many of the world's leading companies – across all major industries – on compliance in this area.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.