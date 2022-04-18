This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a meeting with Cabinet Officials to discuss the Administration's whole of government approach towards improving maternal health | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

6:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Lowering Energy Costs for Working Families

Fact Sheet: Using Homegrown Biofuels to Address Putin's Price Hike at the Pump and Lower Costs for American Families

Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure

Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Administration's Historic Commitment to Worker Organizing and Empowerment

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with President Maia Sandu of Moldova

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Oklahoma Law Restricting Access to Reproductive Health Care

Nominations: President Biden Names Sixteenth Round of Judicial Nominees

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, April 12, 2022

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, April 12, 2022 (UKR, RUS)

Article: DOD Ensures Ukraine Has Necessities to Counter Russian Invasion

Article: Defense Official | U.S. Is Rapidly Supplying Ukraine With Weapons

Article: Russian Forces, Ukrainians Vie for Mariupol

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Senior Defense Officials Discuss DoD's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request and the National Defense Strategy With Defense Industry Executives

Article: Defense Intelligence Agency Report Details Space-Based Threats From Competitors

Contracts for April 12, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Kentucky, New Jersey Guard aid Ecuador demining operation

U.S. Navy

Press Release: USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Arrives in Tromsø

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 13

Human Rights Report

April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on the Release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices

April 12: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Lisa Peterson on the Release of the 2021?Country Reports on Human Rights Practices

Link to 2021 Human Rights Report

Asia-Pacific

April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar As Part of the U.S.-India Higher Education Discussion

April 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian DFAT Secretary Kathryn Campbell

April 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele

Europe

April 12: Statement | Joint Statement of the United States of America and Sweden on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technology

Africa

April 12: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield's Travel to Ethiopia

Western Hemisphere

April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Before Their Meeting

Other Matters

April 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi

April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Before Their Meeting

April 12: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID and LIXIL Announce $10 Million to Confront the Global Sanitation Crisis

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Alcorn State University

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UN General Assembly Resolution on the UN Security Council Veto

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Participation in an Event with Colombian President IvánDuque

Remarks at a UN Side Event on Enhancing the Protection of Women Human Rights Defenders and Journalists: Survivors' Perspectives Meeting

Department of the Treasury

General Licenses: Issuance of Russia-related General License 26

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Citizen Who Conspired to Assist North Korea in Evading Sanctions Sentenced to Over Five Years and Fined $100,000

Press Release: Two Illinois Men Sentenced to Prison for Their Roles in Bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center and Weapons Charges

Press Release: Three Florida Men Indicted for Rigging Bids and Defrauding the U.S. Military

Press Release: United States Leads Seizure of One of the World's Largest Hacker Forums and Arrests Administrator

Press Release: Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Official Agrees to Pay $10,000 to Resolve Conflict-of-Interest and False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release : Physician Partners of America to Pay $24.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Unnecessary Testing, Improper Remuneration to Physicians and a False Statement in Connection with COVID-19 Relief Funds

: Physician Partners of America to Pay $24.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Unnecessary Testing, Improper Remuneration to Physicians and a False Statement in Connection with COVID-19 Relief Funds Press Release: Louisiana Man Sentenced for Three Years' Imprisonment for Dog Fighting Ventures

Press Release: Husband and Wife Arrested for Export Control Violations, Wire Fraud, Tax Fraud and Making False Statements

Press Release: Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: USCIS Announces Online Filing for DACA Renewal Forms

Fact Sheet: Commercial Traffic Delays Along Texas Border and the Resulting Supply Chain Disruptions

Press Release: CBP Deputy Commissioner joins law enforcement counterparts in Dublin to target global organized crime (Ireland)

Press Release: Lost Migrant Rescued in the Mountains Over the Weekend (California)

Press Release: Two Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol Agents (California)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 123 Pounds of Drugs at the El Paso Area Ports of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Joint Law Enforcement Efforts Identify Three Human Stash Houses (Texas)

Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport (Montana)

Press Release: $81 Million in Fake Watches Intercepted by Louisville CBP in 6 Months (Kentucky)

Press Release: CBP Officers Discover Loaded Shotgun at Peace Bridge (New York)

Press Release: Chicago CBP Collects $1.39M in Duties & Penalties Since October (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Jörg Kukies

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Austrian Digital & Economic Affairs Minister Margarete Schramböck

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with German State Secretary for Economic, Finance and European Affairs Jörg Kukies

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Charges TransUnion and Senior Executive John Danaher with Violating Law Enforcement Order

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration, Department of Agriculture Announce Efforts to Enable Energy Independence by Boosting Homegrown Biofuels

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Establishes Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $225 Million for Improved Building Codes

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Final Guidance on New Orphaned Well Program

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Proposes Attainment Status Updates for Several Areas Required to Meet Health Protection Standards for Smog

Press Release: EPA Announces Plan to Protect Endangered Species and Support Sustainable Agriculture

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: PHMSA Recognizes April as National Safe Digging Month

Department of Labor

Press Release: Restaurant operator pays $176K in overtime back wages to 97 workers at 7 Virginia, Maryland locations

Press Release: Federal court orders Salt Lake City supermarket not to interfere with U.S. Labor Department investigation

Press Release: Secretary Walsh joins Vice President Kamala Harris to announce first ever national emphasis program to protect workers from indoor and outdoor heat hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files complaint against Kentucky gas station owners at Z4 Fuels LLC for intimidating workers who assisted agency investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Wisconsin manufacturer after machine seriously injures worker

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 12, 2022

Press Release: FDA and DEA Warn Online Pharmacies Illegally Selling Adderall to Consumers

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces First-Ever HUD-Held Single Family Note Sale (HVLS 2022-2) Exclusively for Mission-Driven Non-Profits and Units of State and Local Government

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.