POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a meeting with Cabinet Officials to discuss the Administration's whole of government approach towards improving maternal health | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

6:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on Lowering Energy Costs for Working Families
  • Fact Sheet: Using Homegrown Biofuels to Address Putin's Price Hike at the Pump and Lower Costs for American Families
  • Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Administration's Historic Commitment to Worker Organizing and Empowerment
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with President Maia Sandu of Moldova
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
  • Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Oklahoma Law Restricting Access to Reproductive Health Care
  • Nominations: President Biden Names Sixteenth Round of Judicial Nominees

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, April 12, 2022
  • Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, April 12, 2022 (UKR, RUS)
  • Article: DOD Ensures Ukraine Has Necessities to Counter Russian Invasion
  • Article: Defense Official | U.S. Is Rapidly Supplying Ukraine With Weapons
  • Article: Russian Forces, Ukrainians Vie for Mariupol
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Senior Defense Officials Discuss DoD's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request and the National Defense Strategy With Defense Industry Executives
  • Article: Defense Intelligence Agency Report Details Space-Based Threats From Competitors
  • Contracts for April 12, 2022

U.S. National Guard

  • Press Release: Kentucky, New Jersey Guard aid Ecuador demining operation

U.S. Navy

Department of State

Human Rights Report

  • April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on the Release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices
  • April 12: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Lisa Peterson on the Release of the 2021?Country Reports on Human Rights Practices
  • Link to 2021 Human Rights Report

Asia-Pacific

  • April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar As Part of the U.S.-India Higher Education Discussion
  • April 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian DFAT Secretary Kathryn Campbell
  • April 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele

Europe

  • April 12: Statement | Joint Statement of the United States of America and Sweden on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technology

Africa

  • April 12: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield's Travel to Ethiopia

Western Hemisphere

  • April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Before Their Meeting

Other Matters

  • April 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi
  • April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Before Their Meeting
  • April 12:  Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: USAID and LIXIL Announce $10 Million to Confront the Global Sanitation Crisis
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Alcorn State University

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia
  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UN General Assembly Resolution on the UN Security Council Veto
  • Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Participation in an Event with Colombian President IvánDuque
  • Remarks at a UN Side Event on Enhancing the Protection of Women Human Rights Defenders and Journalists: Survivors' Perspectives Meeting

Department of the Treasury

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: U.S. Citizen Who Conspired to Assist North Korea in Evading Sanctions Sentenced to Over Five Years and Fined $100,000
  • Press Release: Two Illinois Men Sentenced to Prison for Their Roles in Bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center and Weapons Charges
  • Press Release: Three Florida Men Indicted for Rigging Bids and Defrauding the U.S. Military
  • Press Release: United States Leads Seizure of One of the World's Largest Hacker Forums and Arrests Administrator
  • Press Release: Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Official Agrees to Pay $10,000 to Resolve Conflict-of-Interest and False Claims Act Allegations
  • Press Release: Physician Partners of America to Pay $24.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Unnecessary Testing, Improper Remuneration to Physicians and a False Statement in Connection with COVID-19 Relief Funds
  • Press Release: Louisiana Man Sentenced for Three Years' Imprisonment for Dog Fighting Ventures
  • Press Release: Husband and Wife Arrested for Export Control Violations, Wire Fraud, Tax Fraud and Making False Statements
  • Press Release: Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: USCIS Announces Online Filing for DACA Renewal Forms
  • Fact Sheet: Commercial Traffic Delays Along Texas Border and the Resulting Supply Chain Disruptions
  • Press Release: CBP Deputy Commissioner joins law enforcement counterparts in Dublin to target global organized crime (Ireland)
  • Press Release: Lost Migrant Rescued in the Mountains Over the Weekend (California)
  • Press Release: Two Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol Agents (California)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 123 Pounds of Drugs at the El Paso Area Ports of Entry (Texas)
  • Press Release: Joint Law Enforcement Efforts Identify Three Human Stash Houses (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport (Montana)
  • Press Release: $81 Million in Fake Watches Intercepted by Louisville CBP in 6 Months (Kentucky)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Discover Loaded Shotgun at Peace Bridge (New York)
  • Press Release: Chicago CBP Collects $1.39M in Duties & Penalties Since October (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Jörg Kukies

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Austrian Digital & Economic Affairs Minister Margarete Schramböck
  • Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with German State Secretary for Economic, Finance and European Affairs Jörg Kukies
  • Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Charges TransUnion and Senior Executive John Danaher with Violating Law Enforcement Order

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration, Department of Agriculture Announce Efforts to Enable Energy Independence by Boosting Homegrown Biofuels

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Establishes Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $225 Million for Improved Building Codes

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Final Guidance on New Orphaned Well Program

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Proposes Attainment Status Updates for Several Areas Required to Meet Health Protection Standards for Smog
  • Press Release: EPA Announces Plan to Protect Endangered Species and Support Sustainable Agriculture
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: PHMSA Recognizes April as National Safe Digging Month

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Restaurant operator pays $176K in overtime back wages to 97 workers at 7 Virginia, Maryland locations
  • Press Release: Federal court orders Salt Lake City supermarket not to interfere with U.S. Labor Department investigation
  • Press Release: Secretary Walsh joins Vice President Kamala Harris to announce first ever national emphasis program to protect workers from indoor and outdoor heat hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files complaint against Kentucky gas station owners at Z4 Fuels LLC for intimidating workers who assisted agency investigation
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Wisconsin manufacturer after machine seriously injures worker

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 12, 2022
  • Press Release: FDA and DEA Warn Online Pharmacies Illegally Selling Adderall to Consumers

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Announces First-Ever HUD-Held Single Family Note Sale (HVLS 2022-2) Exclusively for Mission-Driven Non-Profits and Units of State and Local Government

