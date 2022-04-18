This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a meeting with Cabinet Officials to discuss the Administration's whole of government approach towards improving maternal health | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
6:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, April 12, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Lowering Energy Costs for Working Families
- Fact Sheet: Using Homegrown Biofuels to Address Putin's Price Hike at the Pump and Lower Costs for American Families
- Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Administration's Historic Commitment to Worker Organizing and Empowerment
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with President Maia Sandu of Moldova
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
- Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Oklahoma Law Restricting Access to Reproductive Health Care
- Nominations: President Biden Names Sixteenth Round of Judicial Nominees
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, April 12, 2022
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, April 12, 2022 (UKR, RUS)
- Article: DOD Ensures Ukraine Has Necessities to Counter Russian Invasion
- Article: Defense Official | U.S. Is Rapidly Supplying Ukraine With Weapons
- Article: Russian Forces, Ukrainians Vie for Mariupol
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Senior Defense Officials Discuss DoD's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request and the National Defense Strategy With Defense Industry Executives
- Article: Defense Intelligence Agency Report Details Space-Based Threats From Competitors
- Contracts for April 12, 2022
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Kentucky, New Jersey Guard aid Ecuador demining operation
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Arrives in Tromsø
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 13
Human Rights Report
- April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on the Release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices
- April 12: Transcript | Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Lisa Peterson on the Release of the 2021?Country Reports on Human Rights Practices
Asia-Pacific
- April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar As Part of the U.S.-India Higher Education Discussion
- April 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Australian DFAT Secretary Kathryn Campbell
- April 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele
Europe
- April 12: Statement | Joint Statement of the United States of America and Sweden on Cooperation in Quantum Information Science and Technology
Africa
- April 12: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield's Travel to Ethiopia
Western Hemisphere
- April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Before Their Meeting
Other Matters
- April 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi
- April 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Before Their Meeting
- April 12: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID and LIXIL Announce $10 Million to Confront the Global Sanitation Crisis
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Alcorn State University
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UN General Assembly Resolution on the UN Security Council Veto
- Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Participation in an Event with Colombian President IvánDuque
- Remarks at a UN Side Event on Enhancing the Protection of Women Human Rights Defenders and Journalists: Survivors' Perspectives Meeting
Department of the Treasury
- General Licenses: Issuance of Russia-related General License 26
Department of Justice
- Press Release: U.S. Citizen Who Conspired to Assist North Korea in Evading Sanctions Sentenced to Over Five Years and Fined $100,000
- Press Release: Two Illinois Men Sentenced to Prison for Their Roles in Bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center and Weapons Charges
- Press Release: Three Florida Men Indicted for Rigging Bids and Defrauding the U.S. Military
- Press Release: United States Leads Seizure of One of the World's Largest Hacker Forums and Arrests Administrator
- Press Release: Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Official Agrees to Pay $10,000 to Resolve Conflict-of-Interest and False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Physician Partners of America to Pay $24.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Unnecessary Testing, Improper Remuneration to Physicians and a False Statement in Connection with COVID-19 Relief Funds
- Press Release: Louisiana Man Sentenced for Three Years' Imprisonment for Dog Fighting Ventures
- Press Release: Husband and Wife Arrested for Export Control Violations, Wire Fraud, Tax Fraud and Making False Statements
- Press Release: Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: USCIS Announces Online Filing for DACA Renewal Forms
- Fact Sheet: Commercial Traffic Delays Along Texas Border and the Resulting Supply Chain Disruptions
- Press Release: CBP Deputy Commissioner joins law enforcement counterparts in Dublin to target global organized crime (Ireland)
- Press Release: Lost Migrant Rescued in the Mountains Over the Weekend (California)
- Press Release: Two Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol Agents (California)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 123 Pounds of Drugs at the El Paso Area Ports of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Joint Law Enforcement Efforts Identify Three Human Stash Houses (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport (Montana)
- Press Release: $81 Million in Fake Watches Intercepted by Louisville CBP in 6 Months (Kentucky)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Discover Loaded Shotgun at Peace Bridge (New York)
- Press Release: Chicago CBP Collects $1.39M in Duties & Penalties Since October (Illinois)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Jörg Kukies
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Austrian Digital & Economic Affairs Minister Margarete Schramböck
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with German State Secretary for Economic, Finance and European Affairs Jörg Kukies
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Charges TransUnion and Senior Executive John Danaher with Violating Law Enforcement Order
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration, Department of Agriculture Announce Efforts to Enable Energy Independence by Boosting Homegrown Biofuels
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Establishes Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $225 Million for Improved Building Codes
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Final Guidance on New Orphaned Well Program
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Proposes Attainment Status Updates for Several Areas Required to Meet Health Protection Standards for Smog
- Press Release: EPA Announces Plan to Protect Endangered Species and Support Sustainable Agriculture
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: PHMSA Recognizes April as National Safe Digging Month
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Restaurant operator pays $176K in overtime back wages to 97 workers at 7 Virginia, Maryland locations
- Press Release: Federal court orders Salt Lake City supermarket not to interfere with U.S. Labor Department investigation
- Press Release: Secretary Walsh joins Vice President Kamala Harris to announce first ever national emphasis program to protect workers from indoor and outdoor heat hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files complaint against Kentucky gas station owners at Z4 Fuels LLC for intimidating workers who assisted agency investigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Wisconsin manufacturer after machine seriously injures worker
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 12, 2022
- Press Release: FDA and DEA Warn Online Pharmacies Illegally Selling Adderall to Consumers
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces First-Ever HUD-Held Single Family Note Sale (HVLS 2022-2) Exclusively for Mission-Driven Non-Profits and Units of State and Local Government
