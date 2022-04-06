This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:25 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Washington, D.C.
10:20 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Washington, D.C.
11:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
1:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on progress made on his Administration's Trucking Action Plan to strengthen our nation's supply chains; the Secretary of Transportation also delivers remarks
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Unprecedented Actions to Expand and Improve Trucking Jobs
VPOTUS' Schedule*
5:20 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks announcing the Biden-Harris Administration's plans to upgrade public schools with clean and energy efficient facilities and transportation | Thomas Elementary School in Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:45 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 1-3, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
April 3
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Mass Shooting in Sacramento
April 2
- Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware
April 1
- Remarks by President Biden on the March Jobs Report
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Member of the Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein, April 1, 2022
- Press Release: Addressing the Collective Challenges of our Time: Implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability
- Letter from the President on the Implementation of the Global Fragility Act
- Statement from President Biden on UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Diplomacy in the Middle East Region
- Readout of Senior Administration Travel to India
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on Historic Investments in Economic Development in Underserved Communities
- Statement by President Biden Marking the Occasion of Ramadan
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Proclamation on National Public Health Week, 2022
- Proclamation on World Autism Awareness Day, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
April 2
- Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced
- Article: First Lady, President Officially Commission Navy Attack Submarine
April 1
- Press Release: Defense Department Announces $300 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine
- Press Release: DoD Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Freedom of Navigation Report
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, H.E. Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at U.S. Central Command Change of Command (as delivered)
- Article: Former Centcom Chief of Staff Assumes Role of Commander
- Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks Travels to California
- Article: Climate Investments Tied to Mission Objectives, DOD Official Says
- Article: Official Says DOD Is Working to Improve Military Housing
- Article: Face of Defense | Fitness, Focus and Verve for the Reserve
- Article: Agency Director Receives Hopper Award
- Article: April Is DOD's Month to Recognize Military Children
- Contracts for April 1, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: Fort Hood joins with neighbors to discuss affordable housing
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council
- Press Release: Vermont Soldiers hone mountain skills with Saudi Special Forces
- Press Release: Nevada, Hawaii Air Guard conduct airpower exercise in Hawaii
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: U.S. Sixth Fleet Establishes Naval Amphibious Forces Europe Supporting Fully Integrated Navy-Marine Operations and Experimentation
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, April 4
Sunday Interviews
- April 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chuck Todd of NBC's Meet the Press
- April 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Dana Bash of CNN's State of the Union
Europe, Russia, Ukraine
- April 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Belgium
- April 2: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Robinson's Travel to Poland, Latvia, and Germany
- April 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to France, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Germany
- April 1: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Germany
- April 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- April 1: Statement | Expiration of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Mandate
- April 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss
Asia-Pacific
- April 1: Readout | U.S.–Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations (IO Talks)
- April 1: Advisory | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim's Travel to Washington, DC
- April 1: Sanctions | United States Imposes Sanctions on DPRK Ballistic Missile Entities
Central Asia
- April 1: Statement | The United States-Kazakhstan Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters into Force
Middle East
- April 1: Statement | The United State Welcomes the UN Truce in Yemen
- April 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej
- April 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi
Western Hemisphere
- April 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Holness
- April 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness Before Their Meeting
- April 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín
Africa
- April 3: Statement | Reported Massacre in Mali
- April 1: Statement | Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance to Tigray and Afar Regions
Strategy to Prevent Conflicts
- April 1: Statement | The Spirit of Partnership: Implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability
- April 1: Statement | The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability: Priority Countries and Region
- April 1: Transcript | Briefing on the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability
Other Matters
- April 1: Statement | The 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council
- April 1: Fact Sheet | Outcomes at the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council
- April 1: Statement | Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
April 3
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with ONE and (RED) Cofounder Bono
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna
April 1
- Press Release: The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability: Priority Countries and Region
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to the Slovak Republic and Moldova (Apr. 5-7)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with James Cleverly, UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Minister for Europe and North America
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Maria Ressa and Colin Crowell, Co-chair and U.S. Representative of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM)
- Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Issawi Frej, Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation
- Press Release: Humanitarian Convoys Transport Emergency Food Aid for More Than 100,000 People in Tigray and Afar (Ethiopia)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Avail with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Chisinau
- Press Release: United States Announces $50 Million in Additional Assistance to Moldova in the Context of Russia's War Against Ukraine
- Readout: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN Moldova and Humanitarian Organizations
- Remarks by a Senior Administration Official during a Telephonic Background Briefing on Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Moldova and Roma
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to Paris, France
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Weapons of Mass Destruction Organization and Subsidiaries
- Sanctions List Updates: Non-proliferation Designations
- Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and S&P Global, Inc. related to transactions in 2016 and 2017
Department of Justice
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Superseding Indictment Charging 12 in Gun-Running Conspiracy to Supply Firearms to Gang Members in Chicago
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Superseding Indictment Charging 12 in Gun-Running Conspiracy to Supply Firearms to Gang Members in Chicago
- Press Release: MS-13 Leader Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder
- Press Release: Man Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison for Firearm Offenses
- Press Release: Former GE Power Engineer Convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Economic Espionage
- Press Release: Former Puerto Rico Legislator and Two Capitol Employees Plead Guilty to Bribery and Kickback Scheme
- Press Release: Missouri Health Care Charity Pays Over $8 Million to Resolve Federal Embezzlement, Bribery Investigation
- Press Release: Justice Department Moves to Intervene in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Statement of Interest in Fair Housing Act Case Alleging Unlawful Exclusion of Tenants Who Do Not Speak English
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Chicago Area Tax Preparers
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on CDC's Title 42 Order Termination
- Press Release: CISA and Partners Promote Call to Action During National Supply Chain Integrity Month
- CBP Fact Sheet: Enforcing the President's Executive Orders Holding the Russian Federation Accountable for Continued Aggression in Ukraine
- Press Release: Criminal Migrants and Gang Members Arrested Throughout the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at Checkpoint (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $700K in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: 250 Counterfeit Chanel Brooches Seized in Vicksburg (Mississippi)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Singapore
- Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Trip to Brazil
- Press Release: USTR Releases Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Budget Justification
Department of Commerce
- Sanctions: Commerce Adds 120 Entities in Russia and Belarus to the Entity List, Further Limiting the Russian and Belarusian Militaries' Access to Items That Support Aggression Against Ukraine
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Proposed Assessment Methodology Rule
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against Multistate Auto Dealer Napleton for Sneaking Illegal Junk Fees onto Bills and Discriminating Against Black Consumers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Congressional Testimony: Chairwoman Rosenworcel to House Communications & Tech Subcommittee
- Congressional Testimony: Starks Testimony to House Communications and Technology Subcommittee
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces Second Emergency Notice of Sale of Crude Oil From The Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Address Putin's Energy Price Hike
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Commonwealth LNG Project (CP19-502)
- Press Release: FERC Strategic Plan Sets Priorities for Energy Infrastructure, Participation
- Fact Sheet: Strategic Plan FY 2022-2026
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates Rappahannock Tribe's Reacquisition of Ancestral Homelands
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Readout: Administrator Regan Leads OECD Meeting on Climate, Environmental Justice, Plastics
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Corporate Average Fuel Economy Announcement
- Press Release: USDOT Announces New Vehicle Fuel Economy Standards for Model Year 2024-2026
Department of Labor
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on March Jobs Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, industry leaders focus on weather safety, struck-by hazards during 2022 Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week, April 4-8
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Health Resources and Services Administration Announces Availability of New Funding to Support Community-Based Doulas
- Press Release: Thousands More People with Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Now Eligible to Access Critical Postpartum Coverage Thanks to the American Rescue Plan
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 1, 2022
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Readout: Secretary Fudge Travels to Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Observe Recovery Efforts, Discuss Housing Challenges, Strengthen Existing Relationships
- Press Release: HUD Commemorates National Fair Housing Month 2022
