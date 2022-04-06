This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:25 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Washington, D.C.

10:20 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Washington, D.C.

11:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

1:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on progress made on his Administration's Trucking Action Plan to strengthen our nation's supply chains; the Secretary of Transportation also delivers remarks

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Unprecedented Actions to Expand and Improve Trucking Jobs

VPOTUS' Schedule*

5:20 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks announcing the Biden-Harris Administration's plans to upgrade public schools with clean and energy efficient facilities and transportation | Thomas Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:45 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 1-3, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

April 3

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Mass Shooting in Sacramento

April 2

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware

April 1

Remarks by President Biden on the March Jobs Report

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Member of the Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein, April 1, 2022

Press Release: Addressing the Collective Challenges of our Time: Implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Letter from the President on the Implementation of the Global Fragility Act

Statement from President Biden on UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Diplomacy in the Middle East Region

Readout of Senior Administration Travel to India

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Historic Investments in Economic Development in Underserved Communities

Statement by President Biden Marking the Occasion of Ramadan

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Proclamation on National Public Health Week, 2022

Proclamation on World Autism Awareness Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

April 2

Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced

Article: First Lady, President Officially Commission Navy Attack Submarine

April 1

Press Release: Defense Department Announces $300 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine

Press Release: DoD Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Freedom of Navigation Report

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, H.E. Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at U.S. Central Command Change of Command (as delivered)

Article: Former Centcom Chief of Staff Assumes Role of Commander

Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks Travels to California

Article: Climate Investments Tied to Mission Objectives, DOD Official Says

Article: Official Says DOD Is Working to Improve Military Housing

Article: Face of Defense | Fitness, Focus and Verve for the Reserve

Article: Agency Director Receives Hopper Award

Article: April Is DOD's Month to Recognize Military Children

Contracts for April 1, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Fort Hood joins with neighbors to discuss affordable housing

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Alaska National Guard hosts Arctic Interest Council

Press Release: Vermont Soldiers hone mountain skills with Saudi Special Forces

Press Release: Nevada, Hawaii Air Guard conduct airpower exercise in Hawaii

U.S. Navy

Press Release: U.S. Sixth Fleet Establishes Naval Amphibious Forces Europe Supporting Fully Integrated Navy-Marine Operations and Experimentation

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, April 4

Sunday Interviews

April 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Chuck Todd of NBC's Meet the Press

April 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Dana Bash of CNN's State of the Union

Europe, Russia, Ukraine

April 3: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Belgium

April 2: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Robinson's Travel to Poland, Latvia, and Germany

April 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to France, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Germany

April 1: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Germany

April 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

April 1: Statement | Expiration of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Mandate

April 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Asia-Pacific

April 1: Readout | U.S.–Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations (IO Talks)

April 1: Advisory | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim's Travel to Washington, DC

April 1: Sanctions | United States Imposes Sanctions on DPRK Ballistic Missile Entities

Central Asia

April 1: Statement | The United States-Kazakhstan Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters into Force

Middle East

April 1: Statement | The United State Welcomes the UN Truce in Yemen

April 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej

April 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Western Hemisphere

April 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Holness

April 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness Before Their Meeting

April 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín

Africa

April 3: Statement | Reported Massacre in Mali

April 1: Statement | Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance to Tigray and Afar Regions

Strategy to Prevent Conflicts

April 1: Statement | The Spirit of Partnership: Implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

April 1: Statement | The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability: Priority Countries and Region

April 1: Transcript | Briefing on the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

Other Matters

April 1: Statement | The 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council

April 1: Fact Sheet | Outcomes at the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council

April 1: Statement | Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

April 3

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with ONE and (RED) Cofounder Bono

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna

April 1

Press Release: The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability: Priority Countries and Region

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to the Slovak Republic and Moldova (Apr. 5-7)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with James Cleverly, UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Minister for Europe and North America

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Maria Ressa and Colin Crowell, Co-chair and U.S. Representative of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM)

Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Issawi Frej, Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation

Press Release: Humanitarian Convoys Transport Emergency Food Aid for More Than 100,000 People in Tigray and Afar (Ethiopia)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Avail with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Chisinau

Press Release: United States Announces $50 Million in Additional Assistance to Moldova in the Context of Russia's War Against Ukraine

Readout: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with UN Moldova and Humanitarian Organizations

Remarks by a Senior Administration Official during a Telephonic Background Briefing on Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Moldova and Roma

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to Paris, France

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Weapons of Mass Destruction Organization and Subsidiaries

Sanctions List Updates: Non-proliferation Designations

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and S&P Global, Inc. related to transactions in 2016 and 2017

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Superseding Indictment Charging 12 in Gun-Running Conspiracy to Supply Firearms to Gang Members in Chicago

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Superseding Indictment Charging 12 in Gun-Running Conspiracy to Supply Firearms to Gang Members in Chicago

Press Release: MS-13 Leader Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder

Press Release: Man Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison for Firearm Offenses

Press Release: Former GE Power Engineer Convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Economic Espionage

Press Release: Former Puerto Rico Legislator and Two Capitol Employees Plead Guilty to Bribery and Kickback Scheme

Press Release: Missouri Health Care Charity Pays Over $8 Million to Resolve Federal Embezzlement, Bribery Investigation

Press Release: Justice Department Moves to Intervene in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania

Press Release: Justice Department Files Statement of Interest in Fair Housing Act Case Alleging Unlawful Exclusion of Tenants Who Do Not Speak English

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Chicago Area Tax Preparers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on CDC's Title 42 Order Termination

Press Release: CISA and Partners Promote Call to Action During National Supply Chain Integrity Month

CBP Fact Sheet: Enforcing the President's Executive Orders Holding the Russian Federation Accountable for Continued Aggression in Ukraine

Press Release: Criminal Migrants and Gang Members Arrested Throughout the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol stops a human smuggling attempt at Checkpoint (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $700K in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: 250 Counterfeit Chanel Brooches Seized in Vicksburg (Mississippi)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Singapore

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Trip to Brazil

Press Release: USTR Releases Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Budget Justification

Department of Commerce

Sanctions: Commerce Adds 120 Entities in Russia and Belarus to the Entity List, Further Limiting the Russian and Belarusian Militaries' Access to Items That Support Aggression Against Ukraine

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Proposed Assessment Methodology Rule

Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against Multistate Auto Dealer Napleton for Sneaking Illegal Junk Fees onto Bills and Discriminating Against Black Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Congressional Testimony: Chairwoman Rosenworcel to House Communications & Tech Subcommittee

Congressional Testimony: Starks Testimony to House Communications and Technology Subcommittee

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces Second Emergency Notice of Sale of Crude Oil From The Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Address Putin's Energy Price Hike

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Commonwealth LNG Project (CP19-502)

Press Release: FERC Strategic Plan Sets Priorities for Energy Infrastructure, Participation

Fact Sheet: Strategic Plan FY 2022-2026

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates Rappahannock Tribe's Reacquisition of Ancestral Homelands

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Readout: Administrator Regan Leads OECD Meeting on Climate, Environmental Justice, Plastics

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Corporate Average Fuel Economy Announcement

Press Release: USDOT Announces New Vehicle Fuel Economy Standards for Model Year 2024-2026

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on March Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, industry leaders focus on weather safety, struck-by hazards during 2022 Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week, April 4-8

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Health Resources and Services Administration Announces Availability of New Funding to Support Community-Based Doulas

Press Release: Thousands More People with Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Now Eligible to Access Critical Postpartum Coverage Thanks to the American Rescue Plan

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 1, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Readout: Secretary Fudge Travels to Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Observe Recovery Efforts, Discuss Housing Challenges, Strengthen Existing Relationships

Press Release: HUD Commemorates National Fair Housing Month 2022

