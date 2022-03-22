This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

11:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine; the Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attend | South Court Auditorium

1:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at an event celebrating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act ; the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services attend | East Room

7:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at The Ireland Funds 30th National Gala

Looking Ahead: On Thursday, President Biden will host Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, and commemorate St. Patrick's Day.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on making communities safer, including on the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities; Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will also deliver remarks| South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The White House

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: NATO Chief | There Will Be 'High Price to Pay' for Russian Use of Chemical Weapons

Article: Generals Discuss Security Challenges in Africa, Middle East

Article: DOD Works to Increase Meaningful Participation of Women in Security, Defense Institutions

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Olympic Gold Medal Winner and Soldier

Contracts for March 15, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: German armed forces support transport of U.S. Army Prepositioned Stock-2

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Alaska Army Guard rescues 2 injured people

Press Release: Oregon Air Guard's 116th ACS joins Exercise Red Flag

U.S. Navy

Press Release: USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Arrives In Stockholm

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: U.S. Ambassador to Japan Visits Oshima Islanders and Marines to Commemorate 3.11

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: 304th Rescue Squadron supports Mount Hood search, rescue

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 16

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

March 15: Statement | Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Ukraine

March 15: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Human Rights Abuses Perpetrated by the Governments of Russia and Belarus

March 15: Fact Sheet | U.S. Announces Sanctions on Key Members of Russia's Defense Enterprise

March 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre

Caucasus

March 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Middle East

March 15: Statement | Joint Statement on the Occasion of the 11-year Anniversary of the Syrian Uprising

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power's Interview with CBS Mornings

Press Release: The United States Remains Committed to the Syrian People on the 11 Year Mark of the Syrian Uprising

Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Jordan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with?UK MP and Minister for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean Vicky Ford

Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Participate in the UN Commission on the Status of Women Side Events

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2625 Renewing the UNMISS Mandate

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the 11th Anniversary of the Syrian Uprising

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for January

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Qatari Minister of Finance H.E. Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari

Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to Angola

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russians Connected to Gross Human Rights Violations and Corrupt Leader of Belarus

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designation Update; Belarus Designation and Designation Update; Magnitsky-related Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Register for the SEC's 41st Annual Small Business Forum to Impact Capital Raising Policy

Press Release: SEC Charges Call Center Operators in $58 Million Penny Stock Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks to the Maryland State Bar Association Access to Justice Commission

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Issues New FOIA Guidelines to Favor Disclosure and Transparency

Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Extend Deadline for Public Comment on Ways to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Mergers

Press Release: PPEI and President Kory Willis Plead Guilty and Agree to Pay $3.1 Million in Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties for the Manufacture and Sale of Illegal Delete Devices and Tunes for Diesel Trucks

Press Release: North Carolina Man Sentenced for $1.7 Million COVID-19 Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs & Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Mitigating Threats Posed by Russian State-Sponsored Cyber Actors' Exploitation of Default Multifactor Authentication Protocol and "PrintNightmare" Vulnerability

Press Release: USCIS Preparing to Resume Public Services on June 4

Press Release: El Paso Sector agents encounter migrants with extensive criminal histories (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $1 Million in Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: 123 Haitian Migrants Apprehended in the Florida Keys (Florida)

Press Release: CBP Enforces Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act Against Li-Ning Sporting Goods (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Releases February 2022 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Wednesday's schedule :

Ambassador Katherine Tai will travel to Michigan to attend a community vigil at 10:00 AM hosted by Asian and Pacific Islander Americans Vote – Michigan at the Hart Plaza to mark the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shooting.

At 1:00 p.m., Ambassador Tai will also tour SK Siltron CSS in Auburn and Bay City, Michigan, with the Republic of Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and participate in a roundtable with business executives from SK Siltron CSS on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement's entry into force. As a major semiconductor manufacturer, SK Siltron is helping the United States maintain its global competitive edge through the production of this vital technology.

Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will conduct meetings in Canberra, Australia. She will meet with Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan. Ambassador Bianchi will also meet with Australia's Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment Andrew Metcalfe. She will co-chair a meeting of the U.S.-Australian Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee with Associate Secretary Tim Yeend from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Statement from USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the WTO TRIPS Waiver Discussions

Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's Second Day in Australia

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and DOJ Extend Deadline for Public Comment on Ways to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Mergers

Press Release: FTC Imposes Restrictions on Electronic Payment Systems for Opening Merchant Accounts for Fictitious Companies, Assisting a Business Opportunity Scam

Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against CafePress for Data Breach Cover Up

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Rechartering and Solicitation of Members for the WAC

Press Release: FCC's Foreign Sponsorship Identification Rules Go Into Effect

Press Release: Simington Speaks With The National Religious Broadcasters

Press Release: Deletion Of Items From March 16, 2021 Open Meeting

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to Michigan to Highlight Efforts to Bolster U.S. Supply Chains

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Awards $5.4 million in Grant Funding for Tribal and Insular Areas to Establish Lower-Emission Diesel Projects

Press Release: U.S. Takes Aim at Violators of Greenhouse Gas Phasedown and Reporting Programs

Press Release: EPA Awards $320,000 for Cleaner School Buses in Arizona

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Industry Leaders Endorse Biden-Harris Administration Initiative to Improve Supply Chain, Increase Data Sharing

Press Release: Improving Our Supply Chains A Conversation with True Value

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Register NOW for the 2022 FAA Drone Symposium

Department of Labor

Press Release: Equal Pay Day 2022 | Actions include U.S. Department of Labor report on occupational segregation; report explores women's wage dynamics

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces pay equity audit directive for federal contractors to identify barriers to equal pay

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will offer prevailing wage compliance seminars for federal contractors, contracting agencies, unions, workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pennsylvania hot tub manufacturer for continuing to expose workers to dangerous chemicals

Press Release: Federal court orders Philadelphia home healthcare agency to pay more than $430K in back wages, damages, penalties after federal investigation

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 15, 2022

Press Release: FDA Approves First Generic of Symbicort to Treat Asthma and COPD

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Secretary Fudge Statement on Bipartisan Spending Agreement

