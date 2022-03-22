This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
11:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the assistance the United States is providing to Ukraine; the Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attend | South Court Auditorium
1:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at an event celebrating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act ; the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services attend | East Room
7:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at The Ireland Funds 30th National Gala
Looking Ahead: On Thursday, President Biden will host Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, and commemorate St. Patrick's Day.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
3:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on making communities safer, including on the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities; Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will also deliver remarks| South Court Auditorium
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments
The White House
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 2471, the "Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022"
- Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 2471, "Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022"
- Remarks by President Biden at an Event on Equal Pay Day to Celebrate Women's History Month
- Executive Order on Advancing Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness in Federal Contracting by Promoting Pay Equity and Transparency
- Fact Sheet: Biden Harris Administration Announces Commitments to Advance Pay Equity and Support Women's Economic Security
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Equal Pay Day Summit
- Readout of Supply Chain Event Launching Data Initiative for Greater Supply Chain Resilience
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces New Initiative to Improve Supply Chain Data Flow
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meetings with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister Luigi Mattiolo
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the President's Travel to Belgium (Mar. 24)
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on COVID Response and Funding Needs
- Statement by Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice President Sabrina Singh (re: The Second Gentleman's positive COVID diagnosis)
- Fact Sheet: Consequences of Lack of Funding for Efforts to Combat COVID-?19 if Congress Does Not Act
- Readout of the March National Climate Task Force Meeting
Bills Signed into Law:
- S. 1543, the "Suicide Training and Awareness Nationally Delivered for Universal Prevention Act of 2021;"
- S. 1662, the "Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act;" and
- S. 3706, which makes technical amendments to the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.
- Nomination Withdrawal: Statement from President Biden on the Withdrawal of Sarah Bloom Raskin's Nomination to Serve as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- What They Are Saying: State, Local, and Tribal Leaders Celebrate the First Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Maine Disaster Declaration
- Press Release: The White House Announces 2022 Public Tours
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: NATO Chief | There Will Be 'High Price to Pay' for Russian Use of Chemical Weapons
- Article: Generals Discuss Security Challenges in Africa, Middle East
- Article: DOD Works to Increase Meaningful Participation of Women in Security, Defense Institutions
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Olympic Gold Medal Winner and Soldier
- Contracts for March 15, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: German armed forces support transport of U.S. Army Prepositioned Stock-2
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Alaska Army Guard rescues 2 injured people
- Press Release: Oregon Air Guard's 116th ACS joins Exercise Red Flag
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Arrives In Stockholm
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: U.S. Ambassador to Japan Visits Oshima Islanders and Marines to Commemorate 3.11
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: 304th Rescue Squadron supports Mount Hood search, rescue
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 16
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- March 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- March 15: Statement | Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Ukraine
- March 15: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Human Rights Abuses Perpetrated by the Governments of Russia and Belarus
- March 15: Fact Sheet | U.S. Announces Sanctions on Key Members of Russia's Defense Enterprise
- March 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Delattre
Caucasus
- March 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Azerbaijani President Aliyev
Middle East
- March 15: Statement | Joint Statement on the Occasion of the 11-year Anniversary of the Syrian Uprising
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power's Interview with CBS Mornings
- Press Release: The United States Remains Committed to the Syrian People on the 11 Year Mark of the Syrian Uprising
- Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Jordan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with?UK MP and Minister for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean Vicky Ford
- Media Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Participate in the UN Commission on the Status of Women Side Events
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
- Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield on the Adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2625 Renewing the UNMISS Mandate
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the 11th Anniversary of the Syrian Uprising
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for January
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Qatari Minister of Finance H.E. Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari
- Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Visit to Angola
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Russians Connected to Gross Human Rights Violations and Corrupt Leader of Belarus
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designation Update; Belarus Designation and Designation Update; Magnitsky-related Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Register for the SEC's 41st Annual Small Business Forum to Impact Capital Raising Policy
- Press Release: SEC Charges Call Center Operators in $58 Million Penny Stock Scheme
Department of Justice
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks to the Maryland State Bar Association Access to Justice Commission
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Issues New FOIA Guidelines to Favor Disclosure and Transparency
- Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Extend Deadline for Public Comment on Ways to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Mergers
- Press Release: PPEI and President Kory Willis Plead Guilty and Agree to Pay $3.1 Million in Criminal Fines and Civil Penalties for the Manufacture and Sale of Illegal Delete Devices and Tunes for Diesel Trucks
- Press Release: North Carolina Man Sentenced for $1.7 Million COVID-19 Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs & Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Mitigating Threats Posed by Russian State-Sponsored Cyber Actors' Exploitation of Default Multifactor Authentication Protocol and "PrintNightmare" Vulnerability
- Press Release: USCIS Preparing to Resume Public Services on June 4
- Press Release: El Paso Sector agents encounter migrants with extensive criminal histories (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $1 Million in Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: 123 Haitian Migrants Apprehended in the Florida Keys (Florida)
- Press Release: CBP Enforces Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act Against Li-Ning Sporting Goods (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP Releases February 2022 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Wednesday's schedule:
- Ambassador Katherine Tai will travel to Michigan to attend a community vigil at 10:00 AM hosted by Asian and Pacific Islander Americans Vote – Michigan at the Hart Plaza to mark the one-year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shooting.
- At 1:00 p.m., Ambassador Tai will also tour SK Siltron CSS in Auburn and Bay City, Michigan, with the Republic of Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and participate in a roundtable with business executives from SK Siltron CSS on the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement's entry into force. As a major semiconductor manufacturer, SK Siltron is helping the United States maintain its global competitive edge through the production of this vital technology.
- Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will conduct meetings in Canberra, Australia. She will meet with Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan. Ambassador Bianchi will also meet with Australia's Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment Andrew Metcalfe. She will co-chair a meeting of the U.S.-Australian Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee with Associate Secretary Tim Yeend from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
- Statement from USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the WTO TRIPS Waiver Discussions
- Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's Second Day in Australia
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC and DOJ Extend Deadline for Public Comment on Ways to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Mergers
- Press Release: FTC Imposes Restrictions on Electronic Payment Systems for Opening Merchant Accounts for Fictitious Companies, Assisting a Business Opportunity Scam
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action Against CafePress for Data Breach Cover Up
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Rechartering and Solicitation of Members for the WAC
- Press Release: FCC's Foreign Sponsorship Identification Rules Go Into Effect
- Press Release: Simington Speaks With The National Religious Broadcasters
- Press Release: Deletion Of Items From March 16, 2021 Open Meeting
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to Michigan to Highlight Efforts to Bolster U.S. Supply Chains
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Awards $5.4 million in Grant Funding for Tribal and Insular Areas to Establish Lower-Emission Diesel Projects
- Press Release: U.S. Takes Aim at Violators of Greenhouse Gas Phasedown and Reporting Programs
- Press Release: EPA Awards $320,000 for Cleaner School Buses in Arizona
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Industry Leaders Endorse Biden-Harris Administration Initiative to Improve Supply Chain, Increase Data Sharing
- Press Release: Improving Our Supply Chains A Conversation with True Value
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Register NOW for the 2022 FAA Drone Symposium
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Equal Pay Day 2022 | Actions include U.S. Department of Labor report on occupational segregation; report explores women's wage dynamics
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces pay equity audit directive for federal contractors to identify barriers to equal pay
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor will offer prevailing wage compliance seminars for federal contractors, contracting agencies, unions, workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pennsylvania hot tub manufacturer for continuing to expose workers to dangerous chemicals
- Press Release: Federal court orders Philadelphia home healthcare agency to pay more than $430K in back wages, damages, penalties after federal investigation
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces Funding for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention Programs
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 15, 2022
- Press Release: FDA Approves First Generic of Symbicort to Treat Asthma and COPD
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: Secretary Fudge Statement on Bipartisan Spending Agreement
