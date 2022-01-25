self

Season 2 of In the Public Interest launches January 25

Announcing Season 2 of In the Public Interest, a podcast from WilmerHale! Tune in for an update on our hosts and a preview of what to expect this season.

From international human rights and reproductive rights to cryptocurrency, the environment and beyond, this podcast explores the legal and policy challenges capturing the public interest. WilmerHale law firm Partners John Walsh, former Colorado United States Attorney, and Felicia Ellsworth, Vice Chair of the firm's Litigation Department, provide a front-row seat to the events making headlines. In each episode, they pass the mic to those with unique perspectives on the most challenging issues of the day.

