This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office s
11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall on the Federal response to the tornadoes and extreme weather that impacted multiple states Friday night | Oval Office
1:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT signs an executive order on delivering the Government services and experience the American people expect and deserve | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:20 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing on electric vehicle investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act | The Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Maryland
11:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on electric vehicle investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act; National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will also deliver remarks | The Brandywine Maintenance Facility
3:30 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene CEOs to discuss private sector investment in Central America | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, December 10-12, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
U.S. Storm Damage
- Remarks by President Biden on the Severe Weather that Impacted Several U.S. States
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Governors of States Impacted by Severe Weather
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Briefing on Severe Weather | December 11, 2021
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Emergency Declaration
Summit for Democracy
- Remarks by President Biden at the Summit for Democracy Closing Session
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Day One of the Summit for Democracy
- Fact Sheet: Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative Launched at the Summit for Democracy
- Joint Statement on the Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative
Other Foreign Affairs Developments
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Call with Presumptive Honduran President-Elect Xiomara Castro
Other Developments
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Supreme Court Decision on Texas SB8
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Law SB8
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Law S.B. 8
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Consumer Price Index Data
- Blog: Recent Data Show Dominant Meat Processing Companies Are Taking Advantage of Market Power to Raise Prices and Grow Profit Margins
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Kellogg Collective Bargaining Negotiations
- Remarks by President Biden at the Memorial Service of Senator Robert J. Dole
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 10, 2021
- Bill Signed into Law: 610, the "Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act," which delays the Medicare sequester and make other changes to Medicare payments, and to modify procedures affecting federal budget scorekeeping and federal borrowing.
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Appointment of Catherine Russell as Executive Director of UNICEF
- Advisory: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to Award Medal of Honor (Dec. 16)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Virtual Meeting With U.K. Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams
- Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting with Sweden and Finland
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Press Secretary Discusses U.S.-U.K. Talks, Ukraine Situation, Boosters
- Article: DOD Official Outlines 2022 National Defense Strategy in CNAS Forum
- Article: Officials Describe DOD's Efforts to Mitigate Impacts of PFAS Chemicals
- Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to Michigan, Colorado, Hawaii, California and Nebraska
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, December 13
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom (UK), Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021.
G7 Foreign Ministerial | Liverpool, UK
- December 12: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on Russia and Ukraine
Europe
- December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Truss
- December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio
- December 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio Before Their Meeting
- December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock
- December 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Before Their Meeting
- December 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Donfried's Trip to Ukraine, Russia, and Belgium
Asia-Pacific
- December 12: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the United States and the Indo-Pacific (Dec. 13)
- December 12: Fact Sheet | The United States-Indonesia Relationship
- December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne
- December 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne Before Their Meeting
- December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
- December 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Before Their Meeting
- December 11: Statement | Joint Statement on Improving East Micronesia Telecommunications Connectivity
- December 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez's Travel to Tokyo and Seoul
Africa
- December 12: Statement | Reports of Human Rights Abuses, Atrocities, and Destruction in Amhara and Afar Regions (Ethiopia)
Middle East
- December 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
- December 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid
- December 10: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits UAE and Turkey
Western Hemisphere
- December 10: Readout | United States-Mexico Bilateral Executive Steering Committee of the 21st Century Border Management Process
- December 10: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya's Travel to Honduras on December 12-13
Eurasia
- December 10: Statement | The United States Strengthens Collaboration with the International Monetary Fund for Macroeconomic Management in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia
- December 10: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu's Travel to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
Summit for Democracy
- December 10: Fact Sheet | U.S. Department of State Announces Initiatives to Bolster Democracy & Defend Human Rights in Support of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal
- December 10: Statement | The United States Promotes Accountability for Human Rights Violations and Abuses
Other Developments
- December 12: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of NBC Meet the Press
- December 10: Statement | On Human Rights Day
- December 10: Statement | 75th Anniversary of UNICEF
- December 10: Statement | Selection of Ambassador Catherine Russell as UNICEF Executive Director
- December 10: Statement | Strengthening U.S. Open Skies Civil Aviation Partnerships
National Day Statements
- December 12: Statement | Kenya National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Vaccine Global Health Security Session of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial Meeting
- Press Release: USAID's Participation in the Summit for Democracy
- Remarks: Administrator Power at the Summit for Democracy Event | Countering Digital Authoritarianism and Affirming Democratic Values
- Remarks: Administrator Power at the Summit for Democracy Event | "Expanding Civic Space: Empowering Human Rights Defenders and Independent Media Within and Across Borders"
- Press Release: USAID Provides Support in Response to Deteriorating Food Security and Nutrition in Angola
- Statement: Honoring International Human Rights Day
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Selection of Ambassador Catherine Russell as Executive Director of UNICEF
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of UNICEF
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?during the Summit for Democracy Youth Town Hall
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?during a Summit for Democracy Panel Discussion on Protecting Democratic Institutions
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan
- Explanation of Vote on the Culture of Peace Item
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on International Human Rights Day
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Perpetrators of Serious Human Rights Abuse on International Human Rights Day
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Three Canadian Citizens in Fraudulent Penny Stock Scheme
Department of Justice
- Press Release: Justice Department Statement on Supreme Court Decision Regarding Texas SB8
- Press Release: Leading ISIS Media Figure and Foreign Fighter Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to Terrorist Organization Resulting in Death
- Press Release: Former NFL Player Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Prison for COVID-19 Relief Fraud
- Press Release: Trader Indicted for Commodities Insider Trading Scheme
- Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Florida Man for Role in Defrauding FDA and Distributing Designer Anabolic Steroids Labeled as Dietary Supplements
- Press Release: Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Congratulates Department Recipients of 2021 Presidential Rank Award
- Readout of Visit to Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner
- Press Release: 31 migrants apprehended in two separate stash houses (Texas)
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested by Border Patrol in RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Two Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $400K in Methamphetamine at Gateway Bridge (Texas)
- Statement from CISA Director Easterly on "Log4j" Vulnerability
- Press Release: CISA Holds Inaugural Meeting of New Cybersecurity Advisory Committee
- Press Release: USCIS Reverts to Previous Criteria for Interviewing Petitioners Requesting Derivative Refugee and Asylee Status for Family Members
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Continues Response to Tornado-Damaged Areas
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Human Rights Day
Department of Commerce
- Advisory: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Senator Raphael Warnock to Make Major American Rescue Plan Grant Announcement in Support of Strong Regional Economies in Atlanta and Across the Nation
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Nominations for Telecommunications Interagency Working Group
- Press Release: FCC Moves Up Small Provider STIR/SHAKEN Start Date to Combat Robocalls
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: EXIM Advisory Committee Meets to Discuss China Program, Climate Finance, Build Back Better World
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE to Notice Sale From Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Ongoing Exchange to Address Oil Supply Disruptions Costing Americans at the Pump
- Press Release: Department of Energy Implementation Activities Plan in the Case of a Lapse of Appropriations
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Wraps "Building a Better America" Tour by Highlighting Clean Energy, Drought Investments
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Visit to California
- Press Release: Indian Affairs Announces New Tool to Bring Attention to Missing and Murdered Cases
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Federal-state work group launches on-farm compost research site for farmers and ranchers
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces $12.6?Million in Grants for America's?Marine Highways
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | September and 3rd Quarter 2021 Numbers
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces upcoming actions in Biden-Harris administration fall 2021 regulatory agenda
Department of Education
- Statement by U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon on Title IX Update in Fall 2021 Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of Secretary Becerra's Trip to West Virginia to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Plans to Build Back Better by Strengthening Rural and Behavioral Health, Substance Use Treatment, and More
- Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Actions to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 10, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Publishes Discussion Paper and Seeks Public Input on 3D Printing of Medical Devices at the Point of Care
