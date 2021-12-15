This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office s

11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall on the Federal response to the tornadoes and extreme weather that impacted multiple states Friday night | Oval Office

1:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT signs an executive order on delivering the Government services and experience the American people expect and deserve | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:20 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing on electric vehicle investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act | The Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Maryland

11:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on electric vehicle investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act; National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will also deliver remarks | The Brandywine Maintenance Facility

3:30 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene CEOs to discuss private sector investment in Central America | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, December 10-12, 2021

The White House

U.S. Storm Damage

Remarks by President Biden on the Severe Weather that Impacted Several U.S. States

Readout of President Biden's Call with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Readout of President Biden's Call with Governors of States Impacted by Severe Weather

Readout of President Joe Biden's Briefing on Severe Weather | December 11, 2021

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kentucky Emergency Declaration

Summit for Democracy

Remarks by President Biden at the Summit for Democracy Closing Session

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Day One of the Summit for Democracy

Fact Sheet: Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative Launched at the Summit for Democracy

Joint Statement on the Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative

Other Foreign Affairs Developments

Readout of President Biden's Call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Call with Presumptive Honduran President-Elect Xiomara Castro

Other Developments

Statement by President Joe Biden on Supreme Court Decision on Texas SB8

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Law SB8

Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Law S.B. 8

Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Consumer Price Index Data

Blog: Recent Data Show Dominant Meat Processing Companies Are Taking Advantage of Market Power to Raise Prices and Grow Profit Margins

Statement by President Joe Biden on Kellogg Collective Bargaining Negotiations

Remarks by President Biden at the Memorial Service of Senator Robert J. Dole

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 10, 2021

Bill Signed into Law: 610, the "Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act," which delays the Medicare sequester and make other changes to Medicare payments, and to modify procedures affecting federal budget scorekeeping and federal borrowing.

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Appointment of Catherine Russell as Executive Director of UNICEF

Advisory: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to Award Medal of Honor (Dec. 16)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks' Virtual Meeting With U.K. Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence David Williams

Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting with Sweden and Finland

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Press Secretary Discusses U.S.-U.K. Talks, Ukraine Situation, Boosters

Article: DOD Official Outlines 2022 National Defense Strategy in CNAS Forum

Article: Officials Describe DOD's Efforts to Mitigate Impacts of PFAS Chemicals

Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to Michigan, Colorado, Hawaii, California and Nebraska

Contracts for December 10, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, December 13

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom (UK), Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021.

G7 Foreign Ministerial | Liverpool, UK

December 12: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on Russia and Ukraine

Europe

December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

December 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio Before Their Meeting

December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock

December 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Before Their Meeting

December 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Donfried's Trip to Ukraine, Russia, and Belgium

Asia-Pacific

December 12: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver a Speech on the United States and the Indo-Pacific (Dec. 13)

December 12: Fact Sheet | The United States-Indonesia Relationship

December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne

December 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne Before Their Meeting

December 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

December 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Before Their Meeting

December 11: Statement | Joint Statement on Improving East Micronesia Telecommunications Connectivity

December 10: Advisory | Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez's Travel to Tokyo and Seoul

Africa

December 12: Statement | Reports of Human Rights Abuses, Atrocities, and Destruction in Amhara and Afar Regions (Ethiopia)

Middle East

December 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

December 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid

December 10: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits UAE and Turkey

Western Hemisphere

December 10: Readout | United States-Mexico Bilateral Executive Steering Committee of the 21st Century Border Management Process

December 10: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya's Travel to Honduras on December 12-13

Eurasia

December 10: Statement | The United States Strengthens Collaboration with the International Monetary Fund for Macroeconomic Management in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia

December 10: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu's Travel to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

Summit for Democracy

December 10: Fact Sheet | U.S. Department of State Announces Initiatives to Bolster Democracy & Defend Human Rights in Support of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal

December 10: Statement | The United States Promotes Accountability for Human Rights Violations and Abuses

Other Developments

December 12: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Chuck Todd of NBC Meet the Press

December 10: Statement | On Human Rights Day

December 10: Statement | 75th Anniversary of UNICEF

December 10: Statement | Selection of Ambassador Catherine Russell as UNICEF Executive Director

December 10: Statement | Strengthening U.S. Open Skies Civil Aviation Partnerships

National Day Statements

December 12: Statement | Kenya National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks : Administrator Samantha Power at the Vaccine Global Health Security Session of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministerial Meeting

Press Release: USAID's Participation in the Summit for Democracy

Remarks: Administrator Power at the Summit for Democracy Event | Countering Digital Authoritarianism and Affirming Democratic Values

Remarks: Administrator Power at the Summit for Democracy Event | "Expanding Civic Space: Empowering Human Rights Defenders and Independent Media Within and Across Borders"

Press Release: USAID Provides Support in Response to Deteriorating Food Security and Nutrition in Angola

Statement: Honoring International Human Rights Day

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Selection of Ambassador Catherine Russell as Executive Director of UNICEF

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of UNICEF

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?during the Summit for Democracy Youth Town Hall

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?during a Summit for Democracy Panel Discussion on Protecting Democratic Institutions

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan

Explanation of Vote on the Culture of Peace Item

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on International Human Rights Day

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Perpetrators of Serious Human Rights Abuse on International Human Rights Day

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Three Canadian Citizens in Fraudulent Penny Stock Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Statement on Supreme Court Decision Regarding Texas SB8

Press Release: Leading ISIS Media Figure and Foreign Fighter Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to Terrorist Organization Resulting in Death

Press Release : Former NFL Player Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Prison for COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Press Release: Trader Indicted for Commodities Insider Trading Scheme

Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Florida Man for Role in Defrauding FDA and Distributing Designer Anabolic Steroids Labeled as Dietary Supplements

Press Release: Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Promoting Nationwide Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Congratulates Department Recipients of 2021 Presidential Rank Award

Readout of Visit to Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner

Press Release: 31 migrants apprehended in two separate stash houses (Texas)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested by Border Patrol in RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Two Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $400K in Methamphetamine at Gateway Bridge (Texas)

Statement from CISA Director Easterly on "Log4j" Vulnerability

Press Release: CISA Holds Inaugural Meeting of New Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

Press Release: USCIS Reverts to Previous Criteria for Interviewing Petitioners Requesting Derivative Refugee and Asylee Status for Family Members

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Continues Response to Tornado-Damaged Areas

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Human Rights Day

Department of Commerce

Advisory: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Senator Raphael Warnock to Make Major American Rescue Plan Grant Announcement in Support of Strong Regional Economies in Atlanta and Across the Nation

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Seeks Nominations for Telecommunications Interagency Working Group

Press Release: FCC Moves Up Small Provider STIR/SHAKEN Start Date to Combat Robocalls

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: EXIM Advisory Committee Meets to Discuss China Program, Climate Finance, Build Back Better World

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE to Notice Sale From Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Ongoing Exchange to Address Oil Supply Disruptions Costing Americans at the Pump

Press Release: Department of Energy Implementation Activities Plan in the Case of a Lapse of Appropriations

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Wraps "Building a Better America" Tour by Highlighting Clean Energy, Drought Investments

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Visit to California

Press Release: Indian Affairs Announces New Tool to Bring Attention to Missing and Murdered Cases

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Federal-state work group launches on-farm compost research site for farmers and ranchers

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces $12.6?Million in Grants for America's?Marine Highways

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | September and 3rd Quarter 2021 Numbers

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces upcoming actions in Biden-Harris administration fall 2021 regulatory agenda

Department of Education

Statement by U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon on Title IX Update in Fall 2021 Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of Secretary Becerra's Trip to West Virginia to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Plans to Build Back Better by Strengthening Rural and Behavioral Health, Substance Use Treatment, and More

Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Actions to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 10, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 10, 2021 Press Release: FDA Publishes Discussion Paper and Seeks Public Input on 3D Printing of Medical Devices at the Point of Care

