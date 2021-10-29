This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates virtually in the annual East Asia Summit | South Court Auditorium

9:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the President and Vice President's Meeting with the CBC, CHC, CAPAC, Equality Caucus, and Women's Caucus on the Build Back Better Act

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, October 26, 2021 (re: previewing POTUS' upcoming European trip; major themes: supply chains and climate change; other issues also discussed)

Remarks by President Biden at Grassroots Event with Terry McAuliffe

Remarks by President Biden at the Annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit

Readout of President Biden's Participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit

Fact Sheet: New Initiatives to Expand the U.S.-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Readout of Private Sector Roundtable on Operation Allies Welcome

Fact Sheet: Private Sector Leaders Are Stepping Up to Welcome Afghans

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: DOD Officials Testify Before Senate Panel on U.S. Actions in Afghanistan

Article: First Lady Calls Military Spouse Employment a National Security Imperative

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: National Guardsmen Realize Olympic Dream

Contracts for October 26, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, October 27

October 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow

October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Democratic Republic of Congo President Tshisekedi

October 26: Sanctions | Imposing Sanctions on a Libyan Individual for Serious Human Rights Abuses

October 26: Statement | Supporting Taiwan's Participation in the UN System

October 26: Transcript | Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Douglass Benning, Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs, and Dr. Cindy Friedman, Centers for Disease Control Travelers' Health Branch, on U.S. Policy for International Travelers Related to COVID-19

October 26: Transcript | Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Douglass Benning, Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs, and Dr. Cindy Friedman, Centers for Disease Control Travelers' Health Branch, on U.S. Policy for International Travelers Related to COVID-19

October 26: Statement | Austria National Day

October 26: Statement | State Department Employee Wins National Clean Energy Award

October 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power on the First-Ever National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meetings with Nigerien Government Officials

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Following a Meeting with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Niger's Training Institute for Information and Communication Technologies (IFTIC)

Remarks at the High-Level Thematic Debate on Delivering Climate Action for People, Planet, and Prosperity

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, Victor Madrigal Borloz

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: IARPA Announces Launch of SCISRS Program

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Libyan Individual for Serious Human Rights Abuse of African Migrants

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Agendas for October 28 and November 3 Meetings of the Asset Management Advisory Committee

Press Release: SEC Obtains Asset Freeze and Other Relief in Halting Penny Stock Scheme on Twitter

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Operation Dark HunTor

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Criminal Division Delivers Remarks on Operation Dark HunTor

Press Release: International Law Enforcement Operation Targeting Opioid Traffickers on the Darknet Results in 150 Arrests Worldwide and the Seizure of Weapons, Drugs, and over $31 Million

Press Release: Chief Executive Officer Pleads Guilty to Submitting Hundreds of False Monitoring Reports

Press Release: Leader of Money Laundering Network Responsible for Laundering Millions of Dollars in Drug Proceeds Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Press Release: Study Coordinator Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Drug Trial Data

Press Release: Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Sentenced for Sexually Abusing an Inmate and Witness Tampering

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Appointment: CISA Announces Appointment of Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman as Senior Election Security Lead

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest undocumented individuals with fraudulent documents (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Nab Man Wanted for 2018 Homicide of Teenager (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Announces Modifications to Vehicular Traffic Processing Hours at Los Indios and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridges (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Releases Response to 2020 NAC Report

Press Release: Lori L. Moore-Merrell Sworn in as New U.S. Fire Administrator

Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center coming to Bridgeport (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: FEMA Funds May Help Homes Damaged by the June Flooding (Michigan)

Press Release: FEMA Approves $4.6 Million Grant for Hurricane Sally Recovery

Press Release: Mississippi Survivors Affected by Hurricane Ida Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Congressional Testimony: Opening Statements of María L. Pagán and Christopher Wilson Before The Senate Finance Committee As Prepared For Delivery

Department of Commerce

Statement from Secretary Raimondo on Extension of Conditional Sailing Order for Cruises

from Secretary Raimondo on Extension of Conditional Sailing Order for Cruises Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Appoints 11 Leaders to FirstNet Board, Names New Board Chair

Blog: Keeping Your Data Safe | The Differential Privacy Temporal Map Challenge

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Tunable Lenses and Products Containing the Same

Press Release: Thermal Paper from Germany, Japan, Korea, and Spain Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Report Finds Annual Cigarette Sales Increased for the First Time in 20 Years

Press Release: FTC Puts Businesses on Notice that False Money-Making Claims Could Lead to Big Penalties

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Revokes China Telecom America's Telecom Services Authority

Press Release: FCC Announces 36 Newly Approved Connected Care Pilot Program Projects

Statement from Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Designation to Lead FCC

Statement from Simington on White House Commission Designations

Statement from Carr on White House Designation of Rosenworcel and Noms

Statement of Commissioner Starks on FCC and NTIA Leadership Changes

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Early Release of Select Commodity Tables for Agricultural Projections to 2031

Press Release: USDA Announces Initial Supporters of Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $14.5 Million Supporting Direct Air Capture and Storage Coupled to Low Carbon Energy Sources

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor initiates rulemaking to protect workers, outdoors and indoors, from heat hazards amid rising temperatures

Press Release: Louisville eyeglass manufacturer, U.S. Department of Labor agreement resolves alleged discrimination affecting 654 Black, white job applicants

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 26, 2021

