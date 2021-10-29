This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates virtually in the annual East Asia Summit | South Court Auditorium
9:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the President and Vice President's Meeting with the CBC, CHC, CAPAC, Equality Caucus, and Women's Caucus on the Build Back Better Act
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, October 26, 2021 (re: previewing POTUS' upcoming European trip; major themes: supply chains and climate change; other issues also discussed)
- Remarks by President Biden at Grassroots Event with Terry McAuliffe
- Remarks by President Biden at the Annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit
- Readout of President Biden's Participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit
- Fact Sheet: New Initiatives to Expand the U.S.-ASEAN Strategic Partnership
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations
- Readout of Private Sector Roundtable on Operation Allies Welcome
- Fact Sheet: Private Sector Leaders Are Stepping Up to Welcome Afghans
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: DOD Officials Testify Before Senate Panel on U.S. Actions in Afghanistan
- Article: First Lady Calls Military Spouse Employment a National Security Imperative
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: National Guardsmen Realize Olympic Dream
- Contracts for October 26, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, October 27
- October 26: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Vatican City, Rome, and Glasgow
- October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok
- October 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Democratic Republic of Congo President Tshisekedi
- October 26: Sanctions | Imposing Sanctions on a Libyan Individual for Serious Human Rights Abuses
- October 26: Statement | Supporting Taiwan's Participation in the UN System
- October 26: Transcript | Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Douglass Benning, Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs, and Dr. Cindy Friedman, Centers for Disease Control Travelers' Health Branch, on U.S. Policy for International Travelers Related to COVID-19
- October 26: Statement | Austria National Day
- October 26: Statement | State Department Employee Wins National Clean Energy Award
- October 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power on the First-Ever National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meetings with Nigerien Government Officials
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Following a Meeting with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Niger's Training Institute for Information and Communication Technologies (IFTIC)
- Remarks at the High-Level Thematic Debate on Delivering Climate Action for People, Planet, and Prosperity
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, Victor Madrigal Borloz
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: IARPA Announces Launch of SCISRS Program
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Libyan Individual for Serious Human Rights Abuse of African Migrants
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Issues Agendas for October 28 and November 3 Meetings of the Asset Management Advisory Committee
- Press Release: SEC Obtains Asset Freeze and Other Relief in Halting Penny Stock Scheme on Twitter
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks on Operation Dark HunTor
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Criminal Division Delivers Remarks on Operation Dark HunTor
- Press Release: International Law Enforcement Operation Targeting Opioid Traffickers on the Darknet Results in 150 Arrests Worldwide and the Seizure of Weapons, Drugs, and over $31 Million
- Press Release: Chief Executive Officer Pleads Guilty to Submitting Hundreds of False Monitoring Reports
- Press Release: Leader of Money Laundering Network Responsible for Laundering Millions of Dollars in Drug Proceeds Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
- Press Release: Study Coordinator Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Drug Trial Data
- Press Release: Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Sentenced for Sexually Abusing an Inmate and Witness Tampering
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Appointment: CISA Announces Appointment of Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman as Senior Election Security Lead
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest undocumented individuals with fraudulent documents (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Nab Man Wanted for 2018 Homicide of Teenager (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Announces Modifications to Vehicular Traffic Processing Hours at Los Indios and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridges (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Releases Response to 2020 NAC Report
- Press Release: Lori L. Moore-Merrell Sworn in as New U.S. Fire Administrator
- Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center coming to Bridgeport (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: FEMA Funds May Help Homes Damaged by the June Flooding (Michigan)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves $4.6 Million Grant for Hurricane Sally Recovery
- Press Release: Mississippi Survivors Affected by Hurricane Ida Can Apply for FEMA Assistance
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Congressional Testimony: Opening Statements of María L. Pagán and Christopher Wilson Before The Senate Finance Committee As Prepared For Delivery
Department of Commerce
- Statement from Secretary Raimondo on Extension of Conditional Sailing Order for Cruises
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Appoints 11 Leaders to FirstNet Board, Names New Board Chair
- Blog: Keeping Your Data Safe | The Differential Privacy Temporal Map Challenge
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Tunable Lenses and Products Containing the Same
- Press Release: Thermal Paper from Germany, Japan, Korea, and Spain Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Report Finds Annual Cigarette Sales Increased for the First Time in 20 Years
- Press Release: FTC Puts Businesses on Notice that False Money-Making Claims Could Lead to Big Penalties
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Revokes China Telecom America's Telecom Services Authority
- Press Release: FCC Announces 36 Newly Approved Connected Care Pilot Program Projects
- Statement from Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Designation to Lead FCC
- Statement from Simington on White House Commission Designations
- Statement from Carr on White House Designation of Rosenworcel and Noms
- Statement of Commissioner Starks on FCC and NTIA Leadership Changes
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Early Release of Select Commodity Tables for Agricultural Projections to 2031
- Press Release: USDA Announces Initial Supporters of Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $14.5 Million Supporting Direct Air Capture and Storage Coupled to Low Carbon Energy Sources
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor initiates rulemaking to protect workers, outdoors and indoors, from heat hazards amid rising temperatures
- Press Release: Louisville eyeglass manufacturer, U.S. Department of Labor agreement resolves alleged discrimination affecting 654 Black, white job applicants
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 26, 2021
