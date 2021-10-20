This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart California en route Las Vegas, Nevada

12:05 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit Lake Mead in Nevada and participate in a tour, receive a briefing, and deliver remarks making the case for the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

2:55 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Nevada en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday-Sunday, October 14-17, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

October 16

Remarks by President Biden at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

October 15

Remarks by President Biden at the Dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights

Remarks by President Biden on the Build Back Better Agenda and the Importance of Investing in Child Care

Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival

Remarks by President Biden before Air Force One Departure

Statement by President Joe Biden on Rising Retail Sales

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Hartford, CT

Proclamation on the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

Proclamation on National Character Counts Week, 2021

Proclamation on National Forest Products Week, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Roadmap to Build an Economy Resilient to Climate Change Impacts

October 14

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 14, 2021

Bill Signed into Law: S. 1301 (Debt Ceiling)

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the United States Election to the Human Rights Council (HRC)

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flávio Rocha

Remarks by President Biden and President Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-?19 Response and Vaccination Program

Department of Defense (DOD)

October 17

Article: Defense Secretary Travels to Europe to Reassure Frontline States

October 15

Advisory: Secretary Austin Travels to Europe

Speech: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks at the USTRANSCOM Change of Command (As Delivered)

Article: Austin, Milley Welcome New TRANSCOM Commander

Readout of Defense Talks with Kosovo

Article: DOD Undersecretary Shares Tech Career Advice With Women

Press Release: DoDEA Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence in Teaching and Learning for Military-Connected Students

Press Release: Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Santa Barbara

Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell

Contracts for October 15, 2021

October 14

Article: Why Small Businesses Are Essential to U.S. National Security

Article: Women's Army Corps Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

Contracts for October 14, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, October 18

October 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

October 17: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Mexico and the United Kingdom

October 16: Statement | Condemning the Houthis' Disregard for Civilian Protection and Humanitarian Access in Abdiya, Yemen

October 16: Statement | The U.S. Government Supports the Cuban People's Ability to Demonstrate

October 16: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee's Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso

October 15: Advisory | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Will Travel to Quito, Ecuador, and Bogotá, Colombia (Oct. 19-20)

October 15: Statement | The United States Announces New Humanitarian Aid in Central America and Mexico

October 15: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia

October 15: Transcript | Briefing With Senior Administration Officials on Counselor Derek Chollet and an Interagency Delegation's Upcoming Travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia

October 15: Statement | Joint Statement of Support for the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar

October 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

October 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Before Their Meeting

October 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk

October 14: Statement | On the Nineteenth Session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission Under the New START Treaty

October 14: Statement | Joint Statement on Third United States - Greece Strategic Dialogue

October 14: Statement | Signing of Protocol of Amendment to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement with Greece

October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias

October 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue and Signing of the Renewal of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement

October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission (EC) Vice-President Josep Borrell

October 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and DC Vice-President Josep Borrell

October 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary McKeon's Meetings with Danish Permanent Under Secretary of State Ellermann-Kingombe and Permanent Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Lose

October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan

October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

October 14: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Pakistani Human Smuggler to Justice

October 14: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy Feltman Speaks with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chairman Abdelfattah al-Burhan

October 14: Statement | Fourteenth Meeting of the United States-Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement Environmental Affairs Council

October 14: Statement | Election of the United States to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC)

October 14: Statement | The Department Announces Construction Award for the U.S. Consulate General in Milan

October 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power On World Food Day | October 16, 2021

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Chairman of the Syrian Civil Defence Raed al-Saleh | October 15, 2021

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Travel to Dover for Delaware State University Meetings and Signing Ceremony (Oct. 18) | October 15, 2021

Press Release: On the Release of the Global Health Security Agenda Annual Report | October 14, 2021 (Note: COVID mentions)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

October 16

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on World Food Day

October 15

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Haiti

Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?Following the Adoption of a Resolution on the Mandate Renewal of BINUH

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo

October 14

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on the Election of the United States to the Human Rights Council

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association, Clém

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair of the Working Group on Human Rights & Transnational Corporations, Surya Deva

Department of the Treasury

October 15

Press Release : Treasury and IRS Disburse Fourth Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

Press Release: Treasury Continues Campaign to Combat Ransomware As Part of Whole-of-Government Effort

Guidance: Publication of Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry and Updated Frequently Asked Questions

Guidance: Publication of Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry and Updated Frequently Asked Questions

October 14

Joint Statement on the Eighth U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the World Bank's Making Climate Action Count: Turning Action into Reality

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen for the Joint IMFC and Development Committee

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards $40 Million to Two Whistleblowers

Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Listing Standards for Recovery of Erroneously Awarded Compensation

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

October 15

Readout of Roundtable with Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and State and Local Law Enforcement Leaders

Press Release: Justice Department Anticorruption Task Force Launches New Measures to Combat Corruption in Central America

Press Release: Six Individuals in Hawaii Charged with Conspiring to Defraud the IRS and Other Fraud Offenses

Press Release: Justice Department Participates in the 20th Annual International Competition Network Conference

October 14

Press Release: Former Boeing 737 MAX Chief Technical Pilot Indicted for Fraud

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Funding to Promote Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness

Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Neenah Enterprises Inc.'s Acquisition of US Foundry

Press Release: Vermont Man Pleads Guilty to Hiring A Person to Kidnap and Kill an Individual in a Foreign Country and Child Pornography Charges

Press Release: Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Press Release: Last Defendant Sentenced in Gangster Disciples Case

Press Release: Rhode Island Man Sentenced to Over 33 Years in Federal Prison for Leadership Role in International Drug Trafficking Organization

Press Release: Former Elected County Coroner Indicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances

Press Release: LyondellBasell Companies Agree to Reduce Harmful Air Pollution at Six U.S. Chemical Plants

Press Release: Justice Department, EPA and Texas Settle with DuPont and PMNA and Require Action to Address Violations of Waste, Water and Air Environmental Laws at Texas Facility

Press Release: Stafford County, Virginia, to Allow Islamic Cemetery in Response to Justice Department Lawsuit

Press Release: Former Owner of Florida Produce Business Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

October 15

Press Release: Distressed Migrant Rescued in the Mountains (California)

Press Release: Task Force Arrests Man Charged with Weapons Violations (Arizona)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Rescues Two Children in the Rio Grande River (Texas)

Press Release: Alpine Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo Arrest Homicide Fugitive (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrest Two Fugitives Wanted on Sex Crimes (Texas)

October 14

Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol repatriates Mexican national wanted for murder (New Mexico)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Meeting with Canada's Deputy Minister for International Trade John Hannaford | October 15, 2021

Speech: Ambassador Katherine Tai's Remarks As Prepared for Delivery on the World Trade Organization, Switzerland | October 14, 2021

Press Release: The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of State Participate in the Fourteenth Meeting of Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement's Environmental Affairs Council | October 14, 2021

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with International Labor Organization Director General Guy Ryder | October 14, 2021

Department of Commerce

Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with French Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire | October 14, 2021

Blog: Manufacturing Month | Deputy Secretary Don Graves Stresses Administration's Commitment to Equitable Workforce Training in Ohio: Announces $3.6 Million Grant for Workforce Development Facility in Cleveland | October 14, 2021

Blog: Recognizing Hispanic American Heritage Month | Commerce Department Offers Valuable Resources and Services for Hispanic Entrepreneurs and Hispanic -Owned Businesses | October 14, 2021

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

October 15

Press Release: New FTC Staff Report Outlines Impact of Fraud on Communities of Color

Press Release: FTC Stops Deceptive Prison Calling Scheme, Requires Operator to Notify Consumers About Unlawful Conduct as Part of Settlement

October 14

Press Release: FTC Chair and CFPB Director Issue Joint Statement on Amicus Brief filed in Henderson v. The Source for Public Data, L.P.

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for October 21 Open Commission Meeting

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

October 15

Press Release: Commissioner Simington to Free State Foundation Anniversary Gala

Press Release: FCC to Host Tribal Libraries E-Rate Listening Session

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks At Free State Foundation

Press Release: Carr Congratulates Free State Foundation on Fifteenth Anniversary

October 14

Press Release: Eight 911 Service Providers to Pay FCC Penalties for Late Filings

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC COO Marchick to Travel to South Africa and India to Advance U.S. Global Health Investments

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Works to Strengthen School Meals, Listens to Feedback from Food Industry Leaders | October 15, 2021

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $272 Million to Improve Rural Water Infrastructure for 270,000 People Living in Rural Communities Across the Country | October 14, 2021

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $20 Million to Help States Deploy Carbon Capture and Storage | October 15, 2021

Press Release: DOE's Better Plants Industry Partners Save $9 Billion in Energy Costs | October 14, 2021

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Leaders Focus on Administration's Tribal Water Infrastructure Investments in Oregon Visit | October 15, 2021

Press Release: Interior Department Leaders Highlight Wildland Fire Preparedness, Tribal and Conservation Investments during Oregon Visit | October 15, 2021

Department of Labor

October 15

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces resumption of Job Corps' new student enrollment for in-person instruction, training

Press Release: Contractor faces two serious citations after U.S. Department of Labor finds safety failures led to welder's death at Bonner Bridge demolition project

Press Release: Investigation into worker's severe arm injury finds Cusseta auto parts manufacturer, supplier willfully ignored safety precautions

October 14

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Federal investigation recovers $860K in back wages, damages from San Diego drywall contractor that deliberately failed to pay overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of crane collapse, double fatality on Interstate 10 finds Lufkin company failed to assemble crane properly

Press Release: For the 6th time in seven years, federal inspectors find Illinois contractor putting construction workers at risk of industry's deadliest hazard

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $83K in fines to healthcare facility for failing to protect workers from coronavirus hazards

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Increases Servicer Performance, Transparency, and Accountability Before Loan Payments Restart

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Guam's Implementation Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Virginia's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining More Than $704 Million to State

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Maryland's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining More Than $651 Million to State

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Nebraska's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $182 Million to State

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Increases HealthCare.Gov Call Center Pay Rate to $15/Hr | October 15, 2021

Press Release: Medicare Open Enrollment Period Kicks Off Today | October 15, 2021

Press Release: HHS Announces Availability of $100 Million for State Loan Repayment Programs to Support Primary Health Care Workforce in Underserved Communities | October 14, 2021

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | 10/15/21

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | 10/15/21 Press Release : FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Merck and Ridgeback's EUA Application for COVID-19 Oral Treatment

: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Merck and Ridgeback's EUA Application for COVID-19 Oral Treatment Press Release: FDA Awards 11 Grants to Clinical Trials to Develop New Medical Products for Rare Disease Treatments

