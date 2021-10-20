This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart California en route Las Vegas, Nevada
12:05 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit Lake Mead in Nevada and participate in a tour, receive a briefing, and deliver remarks making the case for the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
2:55 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Nevada en route Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday-Sunday, October 14-17, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
October 16
- Remarks by President Biden at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania
October 15
- Remarks by President Biden at the Dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights
- Remarks by President Biden on the Build Back Better Agenda and the Importance of Investing in Child Care
- Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival
- Remarks by President Biden before Air Force One Departure
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Rising Retail Sales
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Hartford, CT
- Proclamation on the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
- Proclamation on National Character Counts Week, 2021
- Proclamation on National Forest Products Week, 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Roadmap to Build an Economy Resilient to Climate Change Impacts
October 14
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 14, 2021
- Bill Signed into Law:
- S. 1301 (Debt Ceiling)
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the United States Election to the Human Rights Council (HRC)
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flávio Rocha
- Remarks by President Biden and President Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-?19 Response and Vaccination Program
Department of Defense (DOD)
October 17
- Article: Defense Secretary Travels to Europe to Reassure Frontline States
October 15
- Advisory: Secretary Austin Travels to Europe
- Speech: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks at the USTRANSCOM Change of Command (As Delivered)
- Article: Austin, Milley Welcome New TRANSCOM Commander
- Readout of Defense Talks with Kosovo
- Article: DOD Undersecretary Shares Tech Career Advice With Women
- Press Release: DoDEA Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence in Teaching and Learning for Military-Connected Students
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Santa Barbara
- Readout of Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks' Meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell
- Contracts for October 15, 2021
October 14
- Article: Why Small Businesses Are Essential to U.S. National Security
- Article: Women's Army Corps Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday
- Contracts for October 14, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, October 18
- October 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani
- October 17: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Mexico and the United Kingdom
- October 16: Statement | Condemning the Houthis' Disregard for Civilian Protection and Humanitarian Access in Abdiya, Yemen
- October 16: Statement | The U.S. Government Supports the Cuban People's Ability to Demonstrate
- October 16: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee's Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso
- October 15: Advisory | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Will Travel to Quito, Ecuador, and Bogotá, Colombia (Oct. 19-20)
- October 15: Statement | The United States Announces New Humanitarian Aid in Central America and Mexico
- October 15: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia
- October 15: Transcript | Briefing With Senior Administration Officials on Counselor Derek Chollet and an Interagency Delegation's Upcoming Travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia
- October 15: Statement | Joint Statement of Support for the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar
- October 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- October 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Before Their Meeting
- October 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk
- October 14: Statement | On the Nineteenth Session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission Under the New START Treaty
- October 14: Statement | Joint Statement on Third United States - Greece Strategic Dialogue
- October 14: Statement | Signing of Protocol of Amendment to the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement with Greece
- October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias
- October 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue and Signing of the Renewal of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement
- October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission (EC) Vice-President Josep Borrell
- October 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and DC Vice-President Josep Borrell
- October 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary McKeon's Meetings with Danish Permanent Under Secretary of State Ellermann-Kingombe and Permanent Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Lose
- October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan
- October 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
- October 14: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Pakistani Human Smuggler to Justice
- October 14: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy Feltman Speaks with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chairman Abdelfattah al-Burhan
- October 14: Statement | Fourteenth Meeting of the United States-Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement Environmental Affairs Council
- October 14: Statement | Election of the United States to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC)
- October 14: Statement | The Department Announces Construction Award for the U.S. Consulate General in Milan
- October 14: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power On World Food Day | October 16, 2021
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Chairman of the Syrian Civil Defence Raed al-Saleh | October 15, 2021
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Travel to Dover for Delaware State University Meetings and Signing Ceremony (Oct. 18) | October 15, 2021
- Press Release: On the Release of the Global Health Security Agenda Annual Report | October 14, 2021 (Note: COVID mentions)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
October 16
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on World Food Day
October 15
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Haiti
- Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?Following the Adoption of a Resolution on the Mandate Renewal of BINUH
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo
October 14
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on the Election of the United States to the Human Rights Council
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Colombia
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association, Clém
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair of the Working Group on Human Rights & Transnational Corporations, Surya Deva
Department of the Treasury
October 15
- Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Fourth Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payments
- Press Release: Treasury Continues Campaign to Combat Ransomware As Part of Whole-of-Government Effort
- Guidance: Publication of Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry and Updated Frequently Asked Questions
October 14
- Joint Statement on the Eighth U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the World Bank's Making Climate Action Count: Turning Action into Reality
- Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen for the Joint IMFC and Development Committee
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Awards $40 Million to Two Whistleblowers
- Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Listing Standards for Recovery of Erroneously Awarded Compensation
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
October 15
- Readout of Roundtable with Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and State and Local Law Enforcement Leaders
- Press Release: Justice Department Anticorruption Task Force Launches New Measures to Combat Corruption in Central America
- Press Release: Six Individuals in Hawaii Charged with Conspiring to Defraud the IRS and Other Fraud Offenses
- Press Release: Justice Department Participates in the 20th Annual International Competition Network Conference
October 14
- Press Release: Former Boeing 737 MAX Chief Technical Pilot Indicted for Fraud
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Funding to Promote Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness
- Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Neenah Enterprises Inc.'s Acquisition of US Foundry
- Press Release: Vermont Man Pleads Guilty to Hiring A Person to Kidnap and Kill an Individual in a Foreign Country and Child Pornography Charges
- Press Release: Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
- Press Release: Last Defendant Sentenced in Gangster Disciples Case
- Press Release: Rhode Island Man Sentenced to Over 33 Years in Federal Prison for Leadership Role in International Drug Trafficking Organization
- Press Release: Former Elected County Coroner Indicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances
- Press Release: LyondellBasell Companies Agree to Reduce Harmful Air Pollution at Six U.S. Chemical Plants
- Press Release: Justice Department, EPA and Texas Settle with DuPont and PMNA and Require Action to Address Violations of Waste, Water and Air Environmental Laws at Texas Facility
- Press Release: Stafford County, Virginia, to Allow Islamic Cemetery in Response to Justice Department Lawsuit
- Press Release: Former Owner of Florida Produce Business Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
October 15
- Press Release: Distressed Migrant Rescued in the Mountains (California)
- Press Release: Task Force Arrests Man Charged with Weapons Violations (Arizona)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Rescues Two Children in the Rio Grande River (Texas)
- Press Release: Alpine Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo Arrest Homicide Fugitive (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrest Two Fugitives Wanted on Sex Crimes (Texas)
October 14
- Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol repatriates Mexican national wanted for murder (New Mexico)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Meeting with Canada's Deputy Minister for International Trade John Hannaford | October 15, 2021
- Speech: Ambassador Katherine Tai's Remarks As Prepared for Delivery on the World Trade Organization, Switzerland | October 14, 2021
- Press Release: The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of State Participate in the Fourteenth Meeting of Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement's Environmental Affairs Council | October 14, 2021
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with International Labor Organization Director General Guy Ryder | October 14, 2021
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with French Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire | October 14, 2021
- Blog: Manufacturing Month | Deputy Secretary Don Graves Stresses Administration's Commitment to Equitable Workforce Training in Ohio: Announces $3.6 Million Grant for Workforce Development Facility in Cleveland | October 14, 2021
- Blog: Recognizing Hispanic American Heritage Month | Commerce Department Offers Valuable Resources and Services for Hispanic Entrepreneurs and Hispanic -Owned Businesses | October 14, 2021
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
October 15
- Press Release: New FTC Staff Report Outlines Impact of Fraud on Communities of Color
- Press Release: FTC Stops Deceptive Prison Calling Scheme, Requires Operator to Notify Consumers About Unlawful Conduct as Part of Settlement
October 14
- Press Release: FTC Chair and CFPB Director Issue Joint Statement on Amicus Brief filed in Henderson v. The Source for Public Data, L.P.
- Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for October 21 Open Commission Meeting
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
October 15
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington to Free State Foundation Anniversary Gala
- Press Release: FCC to Host Tribal Libraries E-Rate Listening Session
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks At Free State Foundation
- Press Release: Carr Congratulates Free State Foundation on Fifteenth Anniversary
October 14
- Press Release: Eight 911 Service Providers to Pay FCC Penalties for Late Filings
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC COO Marchick to Travel to South Africa and India to Advance U.S. Global Health Investments
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Works to Strengthen School Meals, Listens to Feedback from Food Industry Leaders | October 15, 2021
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $272 Million to Improve Rural Water Infrastructure for 270,000 People Living in Rural Communities Across the Country | October 14, 2021
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Awards $20 Million to Help States Deploy Carbon Capture and Storage | October 15, 2021
- Press Release: DOE's Better Plants Industry Partners Save $9 Billion in Energy Costs | October 14, 2021
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Leaders Focus on Administration's Tribal Water Infrastructure Investments in Oregon Visit | October 15, 2021
- Press Release: Interior Department Leaders Highlight Wildland Fire Preparedness, Tribal and Conservation Investments during Oregon Visit | October 15, 2021
Department of Labor
October 15
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces resumption of Job Corps' new student enrollment for in-person instruction, training
- Press Release: Contractor faces two serious citations after U.S. Department of Labor finds safety failures led to welder's death at Bonner Bridge demolition project
- Press Release: Investigation into worker's severe arm injury finds Cusseta auto parts manufacturer, supplier willfully ignored safety precautions
October 14
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: Federal investigation recovers $860K in back wages, damages from San Diego drywall contractor that deliberately failed to pay overtime
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation of crane collapse, double fatality on Interstate 10 finds Lufkin company failed to assemble crane properly
- Press Release: For the 6th time in seven years, federal inspectors find Illinois contractor putting construction workers at risk of industry's deadliest hazard
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $83K in fines to healthcare facility for failing to protect workers from coronavirus hazards
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Increases Servicer Performance, Transparency, and Accountability Before Loan Payments Restart
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Guam's Implementation Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Virginia's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining More Than $704 Million to State
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Maryland's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining More Than $651 Million to State
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Nebraska's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $182 Million to State
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Increases HealthCare.Gov Call Center Pay Rate to $15/Hr | October 15, 2021
- Press Release: Medicare Open Enrollment Period Kicks Off Today | October 15, 2021
- Press Release: HHS Announces Availability of $100 Million for State Loan Repayment Programs to Support Primary Health Care Workforce in Underserved Communities | October 14, 2021
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | 10/15/21
- Press Release: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Merck and Ridgeback's EUA Application for COVID-19 Oral Treatment
- Press Release: FDA Awards 11 Grants to Clinical Trials to Develop New Medical Products for Rare Disease Treatments
