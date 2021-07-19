ARTICLE

Brian and Tim are joined by their Miller & Chevalier colleagues, Richard Mojica and Nate Lankford, to dive deep on the problem of forced labor and the ways multinational companies are reckoning with this human rights crisis (in Xinjiang and beyond). Specifically, we dig in on the broader universe of business and human rights considerations that global actors must now manage (including the impact of U.S. policy aimed at decoupling from China), examine the recent spike in forced labor-related enforcement led by CBP, and discuss practical challenges and strategies for multinational companies to develop effective compliance programs in this area of increasing importance.

