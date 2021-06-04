ARTICLE

This year will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York, and the 51st anniversary of the first Pride parade. According to the Library of Congress:

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In the United States the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as "Gay Pride Day," but the actual day was flexible. In major cities across the nation the "day" soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events. Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBTQ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

Pryor Cashman celebrates Pride with all of our LGBTQIA+ friends and family. While the progress and accomplishments since 1969 are notable, there are countless battles to be won in the name of fair and equal rights for your community. We stand with you.

View the resources below to learn more about Pride events, the history and significance of the observation, and organizations you may support.

