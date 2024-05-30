Shechtman Discusses Midsize Firm Hiring And Retention

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman spoke with Law360 about hiring and retention trends in midsize firms in comparison with bigger firms.

In “Mid-Law Heads Focus On Fundamentals Amid BigLaw Raiding,” Ron outlines the advantages midsize firms have in attracting attorneys, noting that:

…although the firm has seen occasional partners leave for larger firms, departures as a whole are relatively rare. Moreover, he said, the firm has worked to ensure it is never overly reliant on one partner or group, or on any one client. “We've grown in size and revenue quite steadily in the past 10 years,” he said. “There are client development possibilities here, in terms of both rate structure and flexibility … that wouldn't be feasible in the context of BigLaw.” … Pryor Cashman does offer a place where attorneys can more easily build a practice and a warmer, less anonymous work environment, he said, and maintaining that has so far helped the firm retain its talent.

