ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Dawn Lurie, Senior Counsel in Seyfarth's Washington, DC office and member of the firm's Immigration practice will participate on a panel during the American Staffing Association's 2024 Staffing Law & Compliance Conference on May 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. The session, titled, "Top Compliance Issues for Employers and Staffing Firms in 2024," will address critical compliance concerns for employers and stakeholders in the staffing industry. Click here to learn more about the conference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.