Employers have fewer than 10 business days before they need to begin using the 8/1/2023 version of Form I-9. As reported in an August 2023 GT blog post, the new Form I-9 is only one page and allows E-Verify employers to use alternative procedures, rather than solely requiring in-person, physical examinations of I-9 documents. While the new Form I-9 has advantages for employers with remote workforces, employers may need to take steps to ensure compliance, including checking with their electronic I-9 vendor and ensuring their new hires are filling out the correct version of the Form I-9.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.