In an article published on October 13, 2023 in StrategicCHRO360, Christine Hollis discusses retention in a remote workplace, the importance of DEI, and tips on how to best support employees.
Hollis says that when it comes to incorporating new hires into the firm, "While we as leaders and HR managers are here to provide a platform for that integration, it's only really achievable if the employee takes full advantage – asking for advice when necessary and highlighting any extra offerings that would be helpful to them based on their individual needs and circumstances. Templates for integration are helpful for sketching a guide map, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach for any company. Employees need to bring their crayons, and help us color in the blanks."
