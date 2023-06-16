United States:
Multistate Monday: Managing Multistate Madness While Implementing A Reduction In Force (Podcast)
16 June 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this episode of Multistate Monday, Dee Anna Hays,
chair of Ogletree Deakins' Multistate Advice and Counseling
Practice Group, and Susan Gorey are joined by Trina Ricketts, who
is co-chair of the firm's RIF/WARN Practice Group. Our speakers
discuss the best practices for parting ways with employees, and all
of the multistate issues that can come into play, such as notices,
release agreement requirements, and the federal Worker Adjustment
and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act and mini-WARN Acts. Trina
discusses best practices when implementing a reduction in force,
including analyzing the multitude of state specific issues and
requirements.
To listen podcast, click here.
