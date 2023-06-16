In this episode of Multistate Monday, Dee Anna Hays, chair of Ogletree Deakins' Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group, and Susan Gorey are joined by Trina Ricketts, who is co-chair of the firm's RIF/WARN Practice Group. Our speakers discuss the best practices for parting ways with employees, and all of the multistate issues that can come into play, such as notices, release agreement requirements, and the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act and mini-WARN Acts. Trina discusses best practices when implementing a reduction in force, including analyzing the multitude of state specific issues and requirements.

To listen podcast, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.