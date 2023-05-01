We have posted about employer use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, and the emerging legal issues associated with such tools, and no doubt, AI is going to continue to be a hot topic. The growth of AI tools and their usage across industries has been explosive.

Recently, we attended a Webinar on Chat GPT and learned more about the awesome power of this technology. We walked away very impressed, and even a little scared of its capabilities. One key takeaway: while Chat GPT may be a good way to start a project, at this point, employers should be sure to use REAL intelligence to review and finalize any work product. Legal issues are just starting to surface and the field is dynamic.

Still, we wanted to give it a shot. So we asked Chat GPT to help us with a first draft of a blog post. We asked it, please help me with a blog post for Human Resources professionals about Chat GPT. Here is what it came up with (with some careful editing from us):

With the rise of artificial intelligence, HR professionals are now presented with new tools to streamline their work processes and make more informed decisions. One such tool is Chat GPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI based on the GPT-3.5 architecture. In this blog post, we will explore how Chat GPT can be used by HR professionals to improve their work processes.

What is Chat GPT?

Chat GPT is a large language model that uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like responses to text prompts. The model is based on the GPT-3.5 architecture, which allows it to generate responses that are both accurate and contextually relevant. Chat GPT can be used in a variety of applications, including chatbots, customer service, and even HR.

How can HR professionals use Chat GPT?

HR professionals can use Chat GPT in a variety of ways to streamline their work processes and improve their decision-making. Here are just a few examples:

1. Recruitment

Chat GPT can be used to automate the recruitment process by answering candidates' questions about the job requirements, company culture, and application process. This can free up HR professionals to focus on other tasks while ensuring that candidates receive timely and accurate information.

2. Onboarding

Chat GPT can also be used to automate the onboarding process by answering new hires' questions about company policies, benefits, and procedures. This can help new hires feel more comfortable and confident in their new role, while also reducing the workload for HR professionals.

3. Performance management

Chat GPT can be used to gather feedback from employees about their performance and provide personalized recommendations for improvement. This can help HR professionals identify areas where employees need additional support and create more effective performance improvement plans.

4. Employee engagement

Chat GPT can also be used to engage with employees and provide them with personalized support. For example, Chat GPT can be used to answer questions about company benefits, provide training resources, and even schedule appointments with HR professionals.

5. Compliance

Chat GPT can also be used to ensure compliance with company policies and legal regulations. For example, Chat GPT can be used to answer employees' questions about policies, provide information about mandatory training requirements, and even alert HR professionals to potential compliance violations.

Our Conclusion

There is no doubt that OpenAI, and Chat GPT specifically, is a powerful tool. OpenAI is going to change the world and the world of work. There is also no doubt that the lightning-fast changes happening in this space will continue for the foreseeable future.

Certainly, employers need to be aware of the power of these tools, how they may be useful to the organization, and where there are risks. In a future article, we will discuss what employers should be doing to educate and guide employees as these tools become more widely used.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.