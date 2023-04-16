Everyone has an opinion about what will allow us to hire and retain the workforce. Talent is a complicated subject and it is often better to ask employees what they think than to guess.

In a recent webinar, Kylene Zenk from UKG and John Frehse from Ankura explored the results of a robust study from employees in manufacturing, industrials, and chemicals.

Comparing opinions from operations, human resources, and the direct hourly workforce showed the big gaps in perception vs. reality. We are long past due to explore this study and learn the facts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.