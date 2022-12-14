I am so stoked for today's edition of The Employer Handbook Zoom Office Happy Hour.

I'll tell you why.

I've convinced my friends, Meyling "Mey" Ly Ortiz and Edward Fronczkiewicz, to share their in-house counsel perspectives on employee relations.

In her role as Managing Counsel of Employment & Labor at Toyota North America, Mey is a catalyst for her business clients by providing creative solutions and practical advice so that my clients can challenge what's possible.

In his 15 years at Urban Engineers, Ed has enjoyed a high level of autonomy and responsibility, working closely with the executive team to deliver best-in-class legal services to the entire organization. He's also a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Over the hour, these experienced, pragmatic counselors will explain how in-house counsel and HR can forge an effective, collaborative working relationship. We'll also explore how in-house counsel aligns the needs of the business with legal compliance, some of the thorny HR compliance issues that in-house attorneys must be prepared to tackle, and getting that proverbial seat at the table.

And, of course, we'll do some Q&A without creating any sort of attorney-client relationship or providing any actual legal advice.

It's all today, in the next edition of The Employer Handbook Zoom Office Hour: "In-House Counsel's Workplace Dreams and Nightmares," at Noon ET.

